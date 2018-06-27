GALVESTON
The Galveston City Council on Wednesday made a series of appointments to city boards and commissions, including the park board and wharves board.
Council members had held interviews for the planning commission, wharves board and park board before the vote.
The council voted to reappoint Cate Black, Lisa Blair and Carol Hollaway to the planning commission. Black and Hollaway were reappointed unanimously, while Blair was reappointed in a 6-1 vote. Councilwoman Amy Bly voted against Blair’s reappointment.
Seven people, including three incumbents, had applied for three positions on the planning commission.
For the Wharves Board of Trustees, the council reappointed Albert Shannon and Elizabeth Beeton. Council members selected Harry Maxwell as the new member. Maxwell is a certified public accountant and previous chairman of the city’s finance committee.
Eight people were vying for three positions on the wharves board, which governs the Port of Galveston.
Council members reappointed Maureen Patton, an incumbent trustee and executive director of The Grand 1894 Opera House, to the park board. Council also appointed Jason Worthen, who owns several beach-related businesses, and Jan Collier, a member of the Galveston Tourism Development Advisory Committee, to the tourism board.
Ten people applied for three positions on the Galveston Park Board of Trustees, which oversees tourism. Two were open positions, and one is an incumbent who reapplied.
