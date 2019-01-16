The M. I. Lewis Social Service Center will be distributing free food from the Galveston County Food Bank from 7 a.m. to 9 a.m. Saturday at 215 FM 517 E. in Dickinson.
All residents, including anyone affected by the government shutdown, are welcome during this crisis. Proof of residency or need isn't required.
Participants must take their own containers to carry the food, which usually consists of fresh, frozen and canned vegetables and meats.
The free event will take place rain or shine.
For information, contact Mary Dunbaugh at fatherfox@earthlink.net or 281-337-2795.
— Angela Wilson
