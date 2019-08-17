Nominations for the 2019 Sally B. Wallace Preservation Awards close Aug. 30.
The annual awards recognize outstanding projects and craftspeople involving the preservation, restoration and enhancement of Galveston County’s historic buildings and neighborhoods. Galveston County projects completed after Jan. 1, 2017 will be considered for the 2019 awards.
A project can be nominated either by the property owner or by another individual or group, such as a neighborhood organization, building contractor or architect. Nomination forms are available online at www.galvestonhistory.org.
The annual award ceremony is named after the late Sally B. Wallace, one of the driving forces behind Galveston Island’s preservation movement. In 1969, Wallace was elected president of the Galveston Historical Foundation and was instrumental in the foundation’s restoration of Ashton Villa.
For more information, contact Will Wright, 409-765-3424 or will.wright@galvestonhistory.org.
— Angela Wilson
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.