University of Houston-Clear Lake will honor this year’s Alumni Association Awards recipients at the 2018 Alumni Celebration on Saturday at South Shore Harbour Resort, 2500 South Shore Blvd. in League City.
Kenny Koncaba Jr., Michael Marquez and Joyce Delores Taylor will be honored.
Koncaba is CEO of Texan Bank in Houston, and co-founder, director and CEO of Friendswood Capital Corp.; Marquez is principal of McWhirter Elementary School; and through her business, J's Dynamic Transformations, Taylor provides professional leadership training to women, students, first responders and others. She's also a coordinator of internship programs in the College of Human Sciences and Humanities and a lecturer in behavioral sciences at University of Houston-Clear Lake.
Faculty members who will be honored are Dorothea C. Lerman, professor of behavior analysis, and Jana M. Willis, professor of instructional design and technology.
For tickets and information, contact Kris Thompson at thompsonk@uhcl.edu or 281-283-2040, or visit www.uhcl.edu/alumnicelebration.
— Angela Wilson
