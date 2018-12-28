About 300 active duty U.S. Coast Guard members in Galveston County are working without pay through the federal government shutdown, Coast Guard officials said. Meanwhile, hundreds of NASA workers are staying home because of the lapse of funding.
The Coast Guard, which falls under the jurisdiction of the U.S. Department of Homeland Security, is the only military branch whose members will work without pay during the shutdown, which started on Friday, according to news reports.
President Donald Trump said he would refuse to sign a measure to keep the government funded unless it included $5 billion for a border wall, which Senate Democrats refused to do.
The Coast Guard is one of a few different federal agencies that will be affected locally in some way by the shutdown, including the National Weather Service in League City.
“During the government shutdown, the Coast Guard will continue operations authorized by law that provide for national security or that protect life and property,” Kelly Parker, public affairs specialist for the Coast Guard, wrote in an emailed statement to The Daily News.
During the shutdown, Coast Guard personnel will continue responding to oil spills and hazardous chemical releases, carry out search and rescue operations, respond to threats by water and conduct law enforcement and security patrols, Parker wrote.
‘COMES WITH THE TERRITORY’
“Coast Guard personnel will be working without pay during the shutdown, and will continue to perform the duties by providing essential services,” Parker wrote.
Personnel will be paid retroactively, Parker wrote.
For Cmdr. Eric Carrero, who’s assigned to the Marine Safety Unit in Texas City, a government shutdown is something he and his men have to be ready for, he said. Carrero, who has served in the Coast Guard for more than two decades, oversees about 65 people, he said.
“This isn’t the first time; a few years back we went through the same situation,” he said, referring to the government shutdown in 2013. “We brief members about the different tools they have at their disposal during times like this and also the importance of savings. I know it’s tough, so we always prepare our members for that.”
Even though personnel are working without pay for the time being, it’s understood that doing so is part of being a member of the military, Carrero said.
“It can be demoralizing, but for the most part, we all know that we are public servants and it comes with the territory. I reached out to all my crew to explain when it started — I’ve worked through two of these, the longest one being two weeks, and it’s all part of being a public servant.”
Although a majority of the active duty Coast Guard members are on the job for as long as the shutdown continues, five civilian workers have been furloughed, Parker wrote.
‘WE’RE STILL WORKING’
While some National Weather Service programs aren’t working during the continued government shutdown, employees who oversee severe weather are considered essential employees, Houston/Galveston office meteorologist Wendy Wong said.
“We’re still working, but we’re not getting paid,” Wong said. “We still have to be staffed to some extent for severe weather service.”
If someone calls for past weather data or other secondary services, there likely won’t be someone who can help them, and staff is on a reduced capacity throughout the shutdown, she said.
It’s all part of the job, Wong said. However some staff members still don’t know how pay will be made up later and are unsure how those who are on vacation will get compensated, she said.
For the general public, severe weather alerts and monitoring should continue as normal, Wong said.
“We’re still doing watches and warnings,” Wong said.
NOT ANSWERING PHONES
Staff at the Johnson Space Center didn’t answer phones Thursday, but the voice mailbox of a public relations officer at NASA’s national office stated the office was closed because of a lapse in government funding.
NASA employees excepted from furlough include those who have space launch hardware activities necessary to prevent harm to life or property, support activities for the International Space Station and operating satellites and those who must oversee or phase down certain research activities, according to an agency government shutdown guide.
NOT AFFECTING
The shutdown doesn’t affect operations at Scholes International Airport, Director Mike Shahan said.
“The control tower, that’s federally funded, but air traffic control is exempt,” Shahan said. “As far as I know, it’s not affecting the airports much.”
Federal Aviation Administration technicians who service airport and navigation equipment will continue to do so, but will not be getting paid for the duration of the shutdown, he said.
CITY OPERATIONS
The shutdown doesn’t hold up any city operations, but could have an effect on some federally funded grants, spokeswoman Marissa Barnett said.
Grants such as those from the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development and Small Business Association aren’t available for reimbursement, and staff won’t be available to answer questions, she said.
The National Flood Insurance Program will operate on limited capacity but will not issue or renew any new policies, Barnett said.
