Filling in the “Bacliff bowl” appears to be the county’s topmost priority for the first round of infrastructure funding it hopes to receive through grants awarded for Hurricane Harvey disaster recovery.
County commissioners on Monday were briefed about the projects the county could soon propose to the Texas General Land Office for funding through the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development’s disaster recovery block grant program.
The highest priority project, and the most likely to pass the government’s requirements for funding approval, is in the low-lying areas in Bacliff, an unincorporated community on the east side of Galveston County.
Addressing frequent flooding in that area has long been a top priority, county officials said.
“Bacliff is a bowl in the county,” said County Engineer Michael Shannon during Monday’s commissioners court meeting. “There’s been a long-standing problem in general about Bacliff not having drainage.”
The project would install a new storm sewer that drains into Galveston Bay, officials said.
The area where the project is proposed also is home to the highest percentage of low- and moderate-income homes of any of the projects the county is contemplating, Shannon said. More than 51 percent of the area is considered low or moderate income, county officials said.
The housing department grants require that a majority percentage of the disaster recovery grants be spent in low- and moderate-income areas.
If approved, the grant would pay for about 2,000 feet of street work on Jackson Avenue in Bacliff, Shannon said. The street runs between state Highway 146 and Galveston Bay.
The county also is considering applying for grants to, among other things, widen a drainage ditch in Bacliff south of Jackson Avenue, build flood detention basins in unincorporated areas near Dickinson and to make repairs and improvements to the San Luis Pass Bridge, at the West End of Galveston Island.
On the latter project, commissioners speculated there might be more interest by the federal agency on funding bridge work because of the interest drawn to the area by recent public hearings about the proposed coastal spine.
The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers has not proposed a sea gate or other type of storm-surge barrier across the San Luis Pass. It’s not clear what kind of flood mitigation work the county might be able to do at the bridge. The structure’s concrete span is deteriorating and piles and beams are corroding, Shannon said.
“Since the public hearings on the coastal spine, a lot of people have raised the question about why there isn’t anything at the San Luis Pass Bridge,” Commissioner Ken Clark said. “There seems to be concern there’s a lot of water that’s going to come through there.”
Several of the projects revealed on Monday have been proposed before by the county as part of Hurricane Ike recovery. Hurricane Ike struck in 2008.
Galveston County is slated to receive about $3.3 million in funding for post-Harvey infrastructure projects, according to the Houston-Galveston Area Council. Among other local governments, only Dickinson and Texas City are slated to be allocated more funds for such projects.
In total, Texas was allocated $540 million for infrastructure improvements after Hurricane Harvey, which made landfall in August 2017. The money comes from a $5 billion emergency relief package Congress approved for Texas months after the storm made landfall.
Congress approved a second $4.4 billion allocation for Texas in February. As of Monday, the Texas General Land Office hadn’t published an action plan for spending that money. That’s because the federal government hasn’t published rules for spending that money in the Federal Register, officials said.
Progress in releasing that money has been further delayed by the federal government shutdown.
The county was facing a Jan. 31 deadline to submit projects for funding, though that deadline could be extended.
County commissioners will vote on the project list at a future meeting.
