Friendswood Independent School District joined the growing list of area districts to increase security staffing after the May 18 shooting at Santa Fe High School as the city council Monday approved an extra two officers for the upcoming school year.
Council members approved a contract with the district that would see four officers with the police department dedicated to security at the schools, with school officials covering wages for three of the officers, officials said.
The district has long contracted with the city for police services, but, in the past, school officials have always requested two officers, Councilman Steve Rockey said.
“In the past, we split the cost of the officers’ salary,” Rockey said. “Now that they are moving to four, they’ll be paying for three and we’ll pay for one.”
The total cost of four police officers and related equipment is about $511,100 a year, officials said. The district’s yearly cost should be about $336,300, leaving the city to cover $174,700, officials said.
Some of the fees associated with the increased security are one-time costs, such as about $50,200 to buy a new vehicle and $13,000 for new equipment, officials said.
Friendswood Independent School District joins Hitchcock, Galveston, Santa Fe and Texas City in announcing changes to its security staffing since a gunman killed 10 and wounded more than a dozen others at Santa Fe High School.
Galveston will add three police officers and an extra two security personnel to its staff, Superintendent Kelli Moulton said.
The Santa Fe school district announced it would hire five new police officers and five new security guards to provide added security for the school.
Meanwhile, Hitchcock announced it would form its own police department because of increased school violence, Superintendent Carla Vickroy said.
Hitchcock’s plan is to hire a police sergeant and two officers and have all three of them patrol district campuses, officials said.
In May, Texas City hired Mike Matranga as the executive director of security and school safety — a new position — for $135,000 and also authorized spending $102,400 to equip portable buildings with security features.
School districts across the county, including Galveston, Santa Fe and Clear Creek, have also formed safety committees to review protocols since the shooting.
