Nia Cultural Center's Freedom School will participate in the Children's Defense Fund's National Day of Social Action at 1:15 p.m. Wednesday at Alamo Elementary School, 5200 Ave. N1/2, in Galveston.
"Protect Children, Not Guns" is this year's theme.
Children and community members also will conduct a march with images of school buses to reflect the thousands of children and teenagers who lose their lives to gun violence each year in America.
For more information, contact DeeNa Thomas, deenatthomas@gmail.com or 409-220-8908.
— Angela Wilson
