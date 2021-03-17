Ironman 70.3 Texas

Jeanni Seymour races toward the finish line on the final lap of the 13.1-mile run course during the Ironman 70.3 Texas at Moody Gardens in Galveston on Sunday, April 7, 2019. She won the women’s professional race with a time of 4:01:44.

 JENNIFER REYNOLDS/The Daily News file photo

GALVESTON

Despite cancellation of Ironman Texas in The Woodlands, planned for late April, the Ironman organization insists the Galveston race, scheduled for April 11, will happen.

Keri Heath: 409-683-5241; keri.heath@galvnews.com or on Twitter @HeathKeri. 

