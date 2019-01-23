LEAGUE CITY
Residents facing money problems because of the federal government shutdown are eligible for a waiver on late fee penalties for utility bills, among others.
The city council in a 6-2 vote Tuesday approved a resolution to extend the waiver for local residents who are furloughed federal employees, despite councilmen Nick Long and Hank Dugie objecting over concerns about fairness.
The shutdown, in its 33rd day as of Wednesday, began in late December when President Donald Trump said he would refuse to sign a measure to keep the government funded unless it included $5 billion for a wall along the U.S.-Mexico border, which Democrats in the U.S. House of Representatives refused to do.
Mayor Pat Hallisey supported the city’s resolution, saying the federal workers were being used as pawns in a larger political game that had nothing to do with them.
But Dugie objected because the city didn’t offer similar assistance to those hurt by Hurricane Harvey in 2017.
