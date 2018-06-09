LEAGUE CITY
Officials this week will begin crafting a strategy they hope will guide League City from frustration about prolonged street repairs to a future with better roads that lead to great jobs for happy, thriving families.
League City council members and city administrators will meet Monday for a strategic planning workshop to finalize an action plan to turn buzzwords like “vision” and “mission statement” into specific steps people understand with results everyone can see, they said.
Council members will review and discuss the action steps and related priorities and either approve, change or amend them to create a formal Strategic Action Plan for the city.
League City has 105,000 residents and that number continues to rise as developers build new houses. It’s the largest city in Galveston County and a bedroom community of Houston.
The city paid Cincinnati-based The Novak Consulting Group $49,800 to conduct various sessions since January, city spokeswoman Sarah Greer Osborne said. During five visits to League City, the consultants with the company met with city council members and city administrators to determine what was important in getting city work done, Osborne said.
Part of the process was an April 7 strategic planning retreat. Council members and city administrators worked together to find common ground. Their collaborated list of priorities includes infrastructure, financial stability, safety, a trained workforce, engaged residents, economic development and quality building.
The priorities are critical success factors or goals, consultant Julia Novak said.
“These are things that must go well,” Novak said.
After the April retreat, city administrators and their staffs met to discuss what the steps should be plus other details, Osborne said.
And on Monday, politicians will sit with administrators to agree on the same language to use in outlining how to make it all happen.
Drainage and roads are two topics that continue to dominate city issues, Mayor Pat Hallisey said.
“Did we learn anything from Hurricane Harvey?” Hallisey said.
The city continues its work dealing with flood control and improving traffic congestion, and on Tuesday’s council meeting agenda are several items dealing with both issues.
Another ideal future council members and administrators agree on is League City as the home of prosperous people who live in well-built homes in smart developments close to desirable restaurants via uncluttered streets free of criminals.
It’s not the first time the council has gathered to discuss ideas of what League City should look like in the future, something that longtime employees and residents have watched again and again as new administrations start a new round of strategic planning.
What was different this time was that it wasn’t just the top leaders talking about philosophy. Novak’s process included surveys of employees and participation from department heads, she said.
“The engagement between council and staff made it more productive than in the past,” Councilman Dan Becker said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.