SANTA FE
Santa Fe school district has finalized its plans for which students are going to what elementary schools when William F. Barnett Elementary opens for classes in August.
The district’s grade alignment and elementary attendance committees started working on determining who would attend which of the district’s three elementary schools depending on where students live, as well as which schools would host which grades, in early 2017. And after nearly 18 months of community meetings and surveys, district officials came to a conclusion this week, said Jacqueline Shuman, assistant superintendent for curriculum and instruction.
“Because we’re adding the new building, we knew it was going to cause a break in the way things work now,” she said. “So, what we’re going to do now is getting us in line with the way most districts do pre-K through fifth grades. There’s going to be some changes, but that’s why we tried to make the process as inclusive as possible.”
The way it’s going to work is like this, Shuman explained:
Roy J. Wollam and Dan J. Kubacak elementary schools, which currently are for preschool through second grades and third- through fifth-grade schools, respectively, will both move to become preschool through fifth-grade schools. The same goes for William F. Barnett Elementary School, which is why the district has had to determine which school students will attend according to where they live.
Attendance will be determined based on the district’s geography for the most part, Shuman said. Generally speaking, the northwest side of the district will attend Roy J. Wollam, the northeast side of the district will go to William F. Barnett and the central and south sides of the district will attend Dan J. Kubacak. A map that illustrates the dividing lines more specifically, which was finalized on Thursday, can be found on the school district’s website.
The new attendance policy might sound like district regulatory details to some, but to many who live in Santa Fe, it’s a big deal. The new school will completely change the way elementary school works in the district, with elementary transition years — or when students graduate from one grade and move to a different school building — being shifted to only the fifth grade, as opposed to second and fifth grades like they were before.
“Transition years can be very disruptive for students,” Shuman said. “That was one thing we took into account when we were coming up with this plan.”
The district advertised its plans and tried to include the community in what it came up with, Shuman said. Still, not everyone is satisfied with the final product.
Kristin Elkin, who has twins that attend Kubacak Elementary, said the plan will separate her kids from their friends. Furthermore, the district wasn’t as open about its plans as it could have been, she said.
“I have no idea how it was decided, but I know that as a community member and parent of children directly affected by this, I was never asked or informed about the decision,” she said.
