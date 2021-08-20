The Texas City-La Marque Chamber of Commerce held its annual Shrimp Boil & Dance on Friday at the Rotary Pavilion in Nessler Park in Texas City. About 600 people attended the end-of-summer celebration that featured live music, a children’s area and 700 pounds of boiled shrimp.
— Jennifer Reynolds
