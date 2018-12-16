FRIENDSWOOD
More than 20 homes in the city damaged during Hurricane Harvey could be eligible for buyouts, depending on what city officials hear back on several different outstanding grant applications, City Manager Morad Kabiri said.
Officials in Friendswood, which is in Galveston and Harris counties, are in a public comment period that will last through January about buyouts they might fund with federal Community Development Block Grant money they believe the city is eligible for through the Houston-Galveston Area Council.
The funds are part of about $5.45 million in federal grant money expected through a Texas General Land Office program.
Because Friendswood is in two counties, officials are awaiting information about Hurricane Harvey recovery funding from two different groups — Harris County and the Houston-Galveston Area Council, officials said.
All of an expected $4.4 million from Harris County would go toward infrastructure projects, while about $2.76 million from the Houston-Galveston Area Council is slated for home buyouts.
Grant funding for the Galveston County side of town will flow through the Texas General Land Office, which has selected the Houston-Galveston Area Council to distribute the money, city officials said.
Hurricane Harvey in August 2017 dropped more than 50 inches of rain on some parts of Harris and Galveston counties, overwhelming drainage systems and flooding more than 2,600 homes in Friendswood.
City officials have identified about 20 homes along Clear Creek that might be eligible for buyouts, Kabiri said. Those include several on Deepwood Drive and several in the Polly Ranch and Frenchman’s Creek area, Kabiri said.
But many of those homes aren’t occupied, and city officials haven’t heard from some of the owners, so officials aren’t sure they will submit applications, Kabiri said.
Officials are also awaiting response on two additional applications that could provide some funding for buyouts, Kabiri said.
One application is through the Texas Division of Emergency Management and the other is with the Texas Water Development Board, Kabiri said. Kabiri wasn’t sure exactly how much money those applications might provide if they are approved.
City officials don’t have a firm timeline on any of the applications and funding, and don’t know when the money would ultimately be available for buyouts, Kabiri said.
“As we await responses on all three, Hurricane Harvey-impacted residents continue to live in limbo with respect to their personal situation,” Kabiri said.
City officials are encouraging anyone with questions to reach out and are asking for patience with the process, Kabiri said.
