Despite state and local codes meant to promote safety, Texas has the second highest number of residential swimming pool deaths in the country, which means residents should be mindful that what looks like a cool oasis against summer heat can be fatal, especially to kids, pool safety advocates said.
That grim statistic also argues for steps beyond securing pools, including teaching basic life-saving skills to very young children, advocates said.
Despite fairly stringent regulations on pools and pool safety, Galveston County shares in the statewide count of children who die every year by drowning.
Last week’s drowning of a 5-year-old boy with autism in a Texas City apartment pool marked the second time a child has drowned in Galveston County this year. The first fatal drowning of a 7-year-old boy in January, also in Texas City, was in a storm-water retaining pond near an apartment complex.
Texas, in 2018, had the second highest number of child drowning fatalities in the United States, according to a recent Lending Tree report for homeowners, and statistics gathered by the Texas Drowning Prevention Alliance confirm that data.
Drowning is the number one cause of death outside of birth defects among children between the ages of 1 to 4 and the second leading cause of death among children under 14, according to the alliance.
And accidental drowning accounted for 91 percent of deaths for children ages 14 and under who are diagnosed with autism, the alliance said.
“Beyond fatal drownings, there are approximately five to six nonfatal drownings for every one fatal drowning,” said Pam Cannell of the alliance. “Many of these nonfatal drownings result in serious brain injuries.”
UP TO CODE
In Galveston County, each municipality has its own code related to pools and pool safety and all must adhere to Texas Code that requires, at the minimum: a 4-foot tall, non-chain link barrier around a pool with gaps or openings no more than 4-inches apart; and self-closing/self-latching pool gates capable of being locked by padlock, combination lock, a built-in keypad or a key card; and latches in the upper one-quarter of the gate on the inside to prevent children from easily opening the gate, according to code.
The League City Building Department requires a signed statement of compliance for anyone building a residential pool, whether at an apartment building or a home, agreeing to meet specific protective measures from the day construction work begins until a final building inspection is completed.
In Galveston County, swimming pool permit applications must be filled out for all semi-public pools including those in apartment complexes and hotels and those under the umbrella of a homeowner organization. Operators must pass an inspection and pay a permit fee. Pools are inspected annually and when complaints are received, according to the Galveston County Health District.
Even above-ground pools have state code requirements, including steps or ladders capable of being locked and secured or removed when the pool is not in use.
When police are called to investigate a fatality in a pool, the investigation generally focuses on adherence to code, said Cpl. Allen Bjerke, spokesman for the Texas City Police Department.
To prove liability, an investigation would have to prove prior knowledge of a malfunction that violated code.
“Did they know about it and just ignore it, or did an incident take place and that incident made them aware of the problem? They’d have to go back and prove negligence on the part of the owner to have a case.”
But no matter how safe or adherent to code swimming pools might be, they’re not safe places for somebody who can’t swim.
BLOW OUT THEN ROLL OVER
Teaching children to swim at the earliest possible age, or at least what to do automatically when they hit the water, is an essential measure to protect them, said Ashley Jackson, aquatic supervisor for the City of League City’s parks and recreation department.
“Education is the biggest thing,” Jackson said, emphasizing that drowning is not always a thrashing, violent incident as it’s often depicted. “I’ve read stories about parents standing next to their child and they just slip under and drown. That’s the really sad part.”
Children as young as 6 months are ready to get comfortable in the water, learning two basic safety practices — exhaling, rather than inhaling when their faces are in the water and turning onto their backs quickly to get their noses and mouths above water, Jackson said.
“When you fall into the water, blow out, then roll over onto your back,” she said. “That’s probably the most important thing safety- and survival-wise for really young kids and that’s the first place we start.
“Then you learn how to get back to the side of the pool. We’re teaching reactions, not swimming techniques. It’s about what you can do to get yourself to safety.”
Jackson said she has been approached by parents with children on the autism spectrum asking what they can do to teach basic water safety to their kids who might not do so well in a class setting.
“It might just take a little bit of a different technique and maybe private lessons,” she said. “For kids with severe autism, it’s finding what their interest or focal point is and working off that. Finding out what helps them focus more and incorporating that into a swim lesson.”
The goal is for all kids, regardless of age or unique qualities, to be safe around water.
