Texas City High School National Art Honor Society officials will host an art exhibition and auction Friday to raise money for victims of the May 18 Santa Fe High School shooting.
A reception is set for 6 p.m. and the auction starts 7 p.m. at the Santa Fe Fire and Rescue building, 13112 state Highway 6. Proceeds from the art sold at the auction will go to the Santa Fe’s education foundation.
With 200 pieces of art on display and more than 40 for sale, the event aims to bring people together, Texas City High School art instructor Megan Carpenter said.
“We want people to feel united through art,” she said. “It was horrible that this happened in an art room. We couldn’t just sit around and not do anything.”
A gunman opened fire May 18 in an art classroom at Santa Fe High School killing eight students and two teachers and wounding 13 others.
More than 70 schools across the county sent in artwork, and one piece was especially poignant, Carpenter said.
“One of the coolest things was we got was something from New York where students spelled out love in sign language,” she said.
Former Texas City High School student Daniela Betancourt said she hoped the exhibition illustrates that horrific acts of violence do not dim the power of unity.
“This is a demonstration of solidarity and I hope people walk away with the knowledge that the community is with Santa Fe,” she said. “This is a demonstration of hope.”
— Connor Behrens
