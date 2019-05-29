TEXAS CITY
Police on Tuesday night went on a high-speed chase through Dickinson, League City and La Marque in pursuit of a speeder who had been pulled over on Interstate 45. The chase ended in an arrest.
Police allege they clocked a car doing 88 mph in a posted 65 mph speed zone about 11:30 p.m., department spokesman Cpl. Allen Bjerke said.
After being pulled over by a marked patrol unit and coming to a stop on the east shoulder of the highway, the driver accelerated away in a black 2012 Kia Optima, leading officers on a chase through surrounding communities at speeds as high as 100 mph, Bjerke said.
The driver finally came to a stop in the 2200 block of Cedar Street in La Marque and was taken into custody without incident, police said. No injuries or property damage occurred as a result of the chase, police said. Officers reported finding less than 2 ounces of marijuana in the vehicle, police said.
Warren Compton III, 17, was charged with evading arrest or detention with vehicle with bond set at $5,000, and possession of marijuana with bond set at $1,500.
Compton was awaiting transfer to the Galveston County Jail late Wednesday.
