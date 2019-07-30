A woman is suing a Texas City apartment complex, asserting employee negligence led to the death of her 7-year-old son in January.
Houston attorney Jonathan Cox filed the lawsuit Tuesday in the 405th District Court on behalf of Jarissa Young and the estate of Xavion Young against NRP Costa Mariposa Apartment LLC and NRP Management LLC, seeking as much as $25 million in damages.
Previous reporting has named Reecey DeRouen as Xavion Young's mother.
Police found the body of Xavion Young, 7, in a floodwater detention pond near Costa Mariposa Apartment Homes, 7555 Medical Center Drive, in early January, officials said.
But his death might have been prevented if employees had installed a keyed lock, per his mother’s request, the filing argues.
Xavion Young had autism and had certain rights, but employees at the apartment complex told his mother, Jarissa Young, that they would have to get proof of his disability themselves before confirming he required a keyed lock, the lawsuit asserts.
Then, on Jan. 6, Jarissa Young discovered her son was missing, according to the lawsuit.
“Xavion managed to unlock his backdoor, climb through a defective fence and access the retention pond to go play with geese,” according to the lawsuit.
The defendants have not yet responded to the lawsuit, court records show.
EMPLOYMENT ISSUES
A League City woman is suing Clear Creek Independent School District, asserting administrators violated the Texas Commission on Human Rights Act when they induced her into a panic attack and later fired her.
Houston attorney Ellen Sprovach filed the lawsuit Monday on behalf of Shae Spears in the 56th District Court against the district, seeking an unspecified amount of damages.
Spears, who has been an educator for 25 years, was a special needs teacher in the district and occasionally had panic attacks, for which she had received medicine, the lawsuit asserts.
But in October 2017, a new principal met with Spears and told her they needed to update her grades and objectives, asked for her lesson plans and told her that her paperwork wasn’t good enough, in order to cause stress, according to the lawsuit.
Eventually, Spears returned to the classroom, but the principal returned two hours later and sent Spears to the nurse’s office, according to the lawsuit.
After 45 minutes in the nurse’s office, administrators moved Spears into a conference room and the district’s human resources director began accusing her of being on something, the lawsuit asserts.
Spears told them she takes prescription medication, officials told her it must be something else and sent her back to the nurse’s office to take an alcohol and drug test and placed her on leave, the lawsuit asserts.
Test results eventually validated that Spears had taken prescription medications, but administrators never updated her on her status and she eventually returned to work and was constructively terminated, the lawsuit asserts.
The defendant has not yet responded to the lawsuit, court records show.
FALL DOWN THE STAIRS
A woman is suing a Hitchcock man, seeking between $200,000 and $1 million for a fall at his home she asserts caused several fractures in her ankle and leg.
Houston attorney R. Talmadge Hammock filed the lawsuit July 26 on behalf of Kathy Taliaferro in the 10th District Court against Jeff Campbell, court records show.
The two people were in a relationship, but not living together in 2017 when Taliaferro woke up July 29 at Campbell’s home and got ready to leave for work, the lawsuit asserts.
But as Taliaferro started going downstairs at the two-story beach-style home, she missed a step and fell down the stairs, sustaining severe injuries, according to the lawsuit.
Normally, Campbell kept a lamp toward the bottom of the stairs to illuminate the way, but had moved it at some point, leaving him liable, the lawsuit asserts.
The filing does not explain whether the two are still dating, but does list the same address for both of them, court records show.
The defendant has not yet responded to the lawsuit, court records show.
