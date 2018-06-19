Defense attorneys for a League City woman accused in a car crash that killed an 8-year-old girl continued claims Monday that the defendant didn’t seem drunk at the scene and that a blood-alcohol test she submitted to was unreliable.
Erika Diebel, 42, is charged with intoxication manslaughter with a vehicle and manslaughter in connection with the April 2017 death of Kelsey Nalepa, 8, of League City.
Since the beginning of the trial, which is in its second week, Diebel’s defense team has argued she wasn’t drunk and the fatal collision was a tragic accident, while implying police misconduct influenced a blood test showing she was intoxicated.
The defense team built on that argument Monday by calling on a police spokesman, a blood testing expert and an auto mechanic.
Nicholas Poehl, one of Diebel’s attorneys, called Kelly Williamson, the League City Police Department’s spokesman, as the first defense witness to testify to statements he made to the media that alcohol wasn’t suspected to be a factor in the immediate aftermath of the accident.
“Was it not the official position that alcohol and cell phone use was not a factor in the crash?” Poehl asked.
Williamson initially told a news organization — not The Daily News — that alcohol wasn’t believed to be a factor, but he hadn’t spoken with the investigating officer at the time and wasn’t aware of other factors when he made the statement, he testified.
The crash occurred as Diebel was driving a 2015 Jeep Grand Cherokee east in the 2600 block of West Main Street, police said.
Eastbound traffic was stopped in that block, and a 2009 Ford Expedition was stopped directly in front of Diebel’s vehicle, police said. Diebel drove her Jeep into the back of the Expedition, seriously injuring Nalepa, police said.
Nalepa was flown to Memorial Hermann Hospital in Houston for treatment. She was pronounced dead April 8, 2017.
Charles Ruhl of Clear Lake Body Shop testified the Nalepa family had brought a 2009 Ford Expedition into his shop in March 2017 and that part of the driver’s seat was twisted.
Rather than replace the seat, the family’s insurance company requested it be repaired, which could have left it susceptible to collapse during the April accident, Ruhl testified.
After the accident, Diebel consented to a blood-alcohol test and was taken to a University of Texas Medical Branch clinic in League City, where she gave the sample, according to an arrest affidavit.
The alcohol content report from the Texas Department of Public Safety crime laboratory showed Diebel had a blood alcohol content of 0.249 grams per 100 milliliters of blood, according to the arrest affidavit. The legal limit is 0.08.
The defense’s last witness was Amanda Culbertson, who testified that a Texas Department of Public Safety crime laboratory blood test wasn’t reliable because the machine later malfunctioned and technicians homogenized the sample with a wooden dowel.
“I would not be confident in the testing, in the manner in which it was conducted,” Culbertson said.
The blood sample needed to be homogenized because there were blood clots in it that could have affected the test, Culbertson said.
But prosecutors pushed back against that testimony.
“Isn’t it true that any tool has the potential for cross contamination if it is not sterilized?” Assistant District Attorney Kacey Launius said.
Even if the blood clots affected the sample by 20 percent, Diebel’s result still would have been considerably over the legal limit, Launius said.
Diebel had been drinking all day while celebrating a friend’s birthday at Carrabba’s Italian Grill, and was on her way to pick her son up from karate practice when the accident happened, Launius said on the first day of the trial.
A receipt shows she purchased 13 glasses of wine, prosecutors assert.
Closing arguments are set for 9:30 a.m. today, Judge Patricia Grady said.
(2) comments
I think if I were Carrabba's Italian Grill, I'd be talking to an attorney.
Carrabbas is responsible too.
