Area banks, insurance agencies and real estate companies were taken by surprise when an announcement from the Federal Emergency Management Administration on Wednesday halted regular National Flood Insurance Program operations during the federal government shutdown that began Dec. 22.
The flood insurance program will continue to receive claims on existing policies, but will not accept any new applications or renew lapsing flood insurance policies as long as the government is shut down, according to the FEMA announcement.
“We were really caught off guard by this, since last Friday the U.S. Congress appropriated the national flood insurance program through the end of May, 2019,” said Vic Pierson, president and chief operating officer of Moody Bank with offices in Galveston and branches across the county.
The unexpected halt in operations could pose a problem for pending mortgages if homeowners haven’t yet secured flood insurance on the property they’re trying to buy, Pierson said.
“For us, right now, if there’s any loan where the collateral property is in the 100-year flood plain, they’re required by law to have flood insurance,” Pierson said. That designation applies to the majority of locations on Galveston Island and a significant portion on the mainland.
“Pending closings could be on hold if that insurance hasn’t already been obtained.”
Moody Bank is working to pull together information on mortgage applications that could be affected and couldn’t quantify how many are at risk.
Andrea Sunseri, a Realtor associate with Galveston-based Sand ‘N Sea Properties, said she and other Realtors are taking it case by case, and because each agent is an independent contractor, there isn’t a company-wide estimate of how many pending closings might be affected.
“Usually at this time of year, most of our closings have been completed so people can get their homestead exemption on their taxes,” Sunseri said. “Monday is the last day to close and get a homestead exemption.”
Sunseri and her colleagues generally advise home buyers to purchase and pay for flood insurance before closing so that when the home becomes theirs, it’s fully insured against flooding, she said. Another option for buyers is to assume the policy held by the previous owner, if possible.
It isn’t clear whether the FEMA-enforced freeze on issuing new NFIP policies would affect the assumption of a policy by a new homeowner from an existing policyholder.
In its announcement, FEMA said it would need to determine the status of NFIP insurance policies that have been sold since the government shut down the morning of Dec. 22.
Moody Bank and others are reaching out to banking trade associations to let lawmakers in Washington know the freeze could have a significant economic effect on their industry if the shutdown and the resulting freeze are not resolved, Pierson said.
One of those groups, the American Bankers Association, has issued a strongly worded condemnation of FEMA’s actions.
“FEMA’s failure to inform Congress and the public earlier that such action would be taken despite the passage of the extension is distressing,” said American Bankers Association President and CEO Rob Nichols. “We hope that FEMA will reconsider this unfortunate action immediately.”
Garry Kaufman, president of GIA Insurance of Friendswood and Galveston, said there have been lapses in the federal flood insurance program in the past, requiring reauthorization by Congress, but this freeze is different. GIA places business with various write-your-own carriers participating in the federal flood insurance program.
“The problem this time is FEMA’s decision to tell NFIP to cease operations,” Kaufman said. “It’s a FEMA problem this time.”
Trade associations representing the insurance industry issued a joint statement condemning FEMA’s move, characterizing it as “a rebuke of the clear intent of Congress and the President.
“The inability of FEMA to act as directed by our elected officials is disappointing.”
FEMA has said it will keep an eye on whether freezing NFIP activities has a significant effect on the national economy.
“New closings, new property sales, renewal of these policies, all are in limbo,” Kaufman said.
“The number is pretty large. For Galveston and other coastal areas, it’s a significant impact if we can’t have real estate transactions. If they’re shut down, that affects banking and insurance.”
