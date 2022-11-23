GALVESTON
As it spars with the city over control of millions of dollars in hotel tax revenues, the island’s tourism board is considering a name change and rebranding to better reflect what it does, officials say.
Galveston Park Board of Trustees CEO Kelly de Schaun said rebranding and the impending name change has been in the works more than a year and has nothing to do with heated politics of late. Still, it’s timely as park board leaders in recent weeks more publicly assert independence from what they characterize as micromanagement by the city.
The park board Monday announced plans for a name change at a VIP gathering to preview a 60-year anniversary campaign it intends to launch early next year. A little more than 50 people, including many former trustees of the park board’s governing board, attended the event at The Bryan Museum. The idea was to highlight accomplishments and visions for the future, de Schaun said Tuesday.
Attendees said the proposed name was Galveston Tourism Authority, which de Schaun declined to confirm on Tuesday.
Reports from the scene also were that park board representative urged attendees to contact city council members before a Dec. 8 meeting at which the council is expected to deliberate controversial ordinances that would change the relationship between the two organizations.
“We have been exploring a potential outwardly facing name-change after identifying misconceptions of our role in the community as a challenge during our strategic planning process last year,” de Schaun said in answer to emailed questions.
Through its strategic plan, the park board determined a name, or DBA change, would create cohesion across the organization and better identify the services it offers for visitors and residents, de Schaun said.
DBA stands for “doing business as.” A company or organization uses a DBA when the name it operates under is different from its legal, registered name.
‘DOING DUE DILIGENCE’
The city charter states the island organization is the Park Board of Trustees of the City of Galveston and that name will continue to be used in contracts and legal documents, de Schaun said.
“We are currently doing our due diligence in receiving feedback from our staff, current and former trustees and stakeholders,” she said. “It will go back before the board for approval after that process has been completed.”
The Park Board of Trustees of the City of Galveston is a governmental entity whose creation was enabled by a special act of the Texas Legislature in 1962. The park board’s purpose is to oversee all tourism efforts for Galveston, a city that today is visited by about 7 million people a year. Although legislation enabled the park board’s creation, it was island voters in 1963 who approved formation of a specialized unit of government called the Park Board of Trustees of the City of Galveston.
Texas requires that a nine-member board be appointed by the city council, with four members on alternate years for two-year terms and a city council representative appointed annually.
But the park board name creates confusion for residents and visitors about what the organization does, which is more than manage coastal parks, de Schaun said.
“A potential DBA was proposed over a year ago as a better way to describe our function,” she said.
“While we serve a vital role in operating six coastal parks, a majority of operations center around tourism-specific activities such as lifeguarding, beach maintenance, and preservation projects, and of course marketing and promotion of Galveston as a premier tourist destination. These services promote and support tourism on Galveston Island and foster an environment that establishes a great place to live, work and visit.”
LAW AND DISORDER
The park board is funded through a portion of the island’s hotel occupancy tax revenues, as well as beach parking fees and grants. The organization doesn’t receive local property or sales tax revenues. With the rise of short-term rentals and ever more tourists, park board trustees in September unanimously approved a $47.5 million budget.
The hotel occupancy tax, known as HOT, is a 15 percent tax assessed on people who rent hotel rooms and short-term rentals in Galveston and amounts to 15 cents on every dollar charged for a room or rental. And it has been a source of conflict in recent weeks, resurrecting long-festering questions about whether the park board is subordinate to the city.
Park board leaders frequently argue their organization is an independent governmental entity, somewhat on par with the city.
For years, the park board collected the hotel tax revenue and kept it in its own accounts. No one seemed to think that was a problem until early October, when District 3 Councilman David Collins said the city and the park board for years had inadvertently violated state laws and the local charter by not keeping the money in city accounts.
Collins also said the city should, by law, have been reviewing and approving the park board’s yearly budget and be receiving quarterly reports about the collection and expenditure of hotel occupancy taxes.
The last time the city council approved the park board’s budget was 2011. The city in 2014 began allowing the park board to keep hotel tax revenue in its own accounts, rather than transferring the money to city accounts. No one has been able to say how that happened without a clear, public vote of the city council. The best explanation was it was generally agreed during an informal meeting among the city staff and the park board.
During a city council workshop session Oct. 6, City Attorney Don Glywasky told council members allowing the park board to keep the tax revenue in its own accounts violated both the city charter and state law.
The park board countered with industry and legal opinions.
‘IT’S IMMATERIAL’
A long-awaited joint meeting of the city council and park board trustees on Nov. 17 failed to achieve conciliation and clarity about management of hotel occupancy taxes, descending into acrimony and ending in uncertainty.
The city council on Dec. 8 is expected to vote on ordinances meant to compel the park board to move about $14 million in hotel occupancy tax revenue into city accounts and require other administrative steps meant to get both organizations in compliance with the law.
The city would return hotel occupancy tax revenue to the park board to pay for its operations.
Park board leaders, including de Schaun, say they fear the city wouldn’t use the highly restricted hotel tax revenue for what it’s intended — promoting tourism.
Camps have formed and Monday’s VIP crowd at The Bryan Museum was a friendly one.
Park board representatives on Monday encouraged people at the gathering to let their elected city representatives know their thoughts on the matter, a person attending the event said.
Collins on Tuesday said the fight isn’t about how well a job the park board is doing. He thinks the Galveston Island Convention & Visitors Bureau, which the park board operates, is doing a good job, he said. It’s about taxpayer money and oversight, of which the park board isn’t immune, he said.
A different name or rebranding won’t change anything, he said.
“It’s immaterial,” he said. “Nothing is going to change what happens in December and it’s not going to change how things are going forward.”
(1) comment
Geez …. When a component of the city, created by the city, and hired by the city to collect HOT believes it’s equal to the city and even its BOSS as it tells the city what it will and will not do, and claims to be totally independent of the city, it’s time to take back collections of HOT.
Can someone please point out tell me where in the city charter or ordinance it states the Park Board is to direct ALL tourism efforts.
It is funny how the Park Board doesn’t require a annual comprehensive final report (special annual audit)as required for governmental entities but instead rolls up into the city’s report while at the same time declaring it’s totally independent.
I believe the beaches do receive sales tax through the IDC on which the Park Board chair sits further violating our city charter.
Last, the PB claims the city may abuse the use of HOT funds when the better question is has the PB been abusing the funds by holding onto funds it collected on behalf of the city?
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Real Names required. No pseudonyms or partial names allowed. Stand behind what you post.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.