GALVESTON

As it spars with the city over control of millions of dollars in hotel tax revenues, the island’s tourism board is considering a name change and rebranding to better reflect what it does, officials say.

Laura Elder: 409-683-5248; laura.elder@galvnews.com

(1) comment

Charlotte O'rourke

Geez …. When a component of the city, created by the city, and hired by the city to collect HOT believes it’s equal to the city and even its BOSS as it tells the city what it will and will not do, and claims to be totally independent of the city, it’s time to take back collections of HOT.

Can someone please point out tell me where in the city charter or ordinance it states the Park Board is to direct ALL tourism efforts.

It is funny how the Park Board doesn’t require a annual comprehensive final report (special annual audit)as required for governmental entities but instead rolls up into the city’s report while at the same time declaring it’s totally independent.

I believe the beaches do receive sales tax through the IDC on which the Park Board chair sits further violating our city charter.

Last, the PB claims the city may abuse the use of HOT funds when the better question is has the PB been abusing the funds by holding onto funds it collected on behalf of the city?

