Galveston County school district superintendents and school board members gathered Wednesday for a consortium forum in an effort to detail district priorities to state legislators, covering such issues as funding, safety and standardized testing.
“This is an opportunity for our educators to lay out a framework of priorities that are important to them,” Carla Voelkel, superintendent at Dickinson Independent School District said.
The forum, held in the Dickinson Independent School District board room, is an annual event, Voelkel said.
Districts detailed five specific areas of focus that included student safety, school funding, teacher and support staff retention and recruitment, local control, student assessment and district accountability.
Legislators spoke about the effects of the COVID-19 pandemic on education, relating the issue to all of the priorities discussed.
One superintendent from each district acted as the spokesperson for all of the districts in the consortium.
The event included Galveston County school districts Clear Creek ISD, Dickinson ISD, Friendswood ISD, Galveston ISD, Hitchcock ISD, Santa Fe ISD and Texas City ISD.
School district superintendents had five minutes to introduce priorities, and legislators had 10 minutes to respond to them.
The first priority discussed was school safety, an issue that has recently taken on urgency nationwide.
“The Santa Fe and Uvalde tragedies clearly illustrate that our schools need initiatives to prioritize safety,” Voelkel said.
State Rep. Greg Bonnen, state Rep. Mayes Middleton, who will soon join the Texas Senate, state Rep. Terri Leo Wilson were on hand to hear needs and priorities expressed by the districts.
Voelkel touched on two important topics to boost safety in the county — enhancing campus security and providing mental health services.
Schools should be places where students, employees and parents feel safe, she said.
Voelkel requested the legislators advocate for more funding to increase school safety.
Bonnen implied that increased funding for school safety would be discussed during the legislative season next year.
Middleton was more direct on the topic.
“Without a doubt there will be more funding on school safety,” he said.
Mental health issues were of critical concern, Wilson said.
The second priority discussed was school funding presented by Karen Engle, the new superintendent for the Clear Creek Independent School District.
Engle said that districts across the county are echoing a need for pre-kindergarten funding, specifically for full-day pre-k funding.
“The COVID shutdown has caused us to have additional challenges with early learners,” she said.
In addition to pre-k funding, she touched on the need for basic allotment, including instructional materials and technology.
Bonnen responded to Engle’s comments from an economic standpoint, and agreed on the need for funding across the county districts.
“We are seeing a significant decrease in the birthrate around the nation,” Bonnen said. “We could see fewer kids in the school districts by the end of the decade.”
The third topic, discussed by Friendswood ISD Superintendent Thad Roher, was teacher support and staff retention.
There’s a need to make it easier and more desirable for retired educators to return to the workforce, Wilson said.
Priority four was local control, as presented by Texas City Independent School District Superintendent Melissa Duarte.
Duarte showed a number of powerpoint slides detailing the student populations of each campus, the highest being Clear Creek ISD with more than 40,000 students, and the lowest being Hitchcock ISD with less than 2,000.
“We need to be responsive to the needs of our communities,” she said.
Topic five discussed student assessment and district accountability, as presented by Santa Fe Independent School District Superintendent Kevin Bott.
“Being evaluated based off of one test is bizarre,” he said about annual standardized testing in schools.
The STAAR test itself does not cover all of the topics, he said.
“Labeling a kid with one letter grade is not very logical,” he said.
All three legislators agreed with points of Bott’s assessment of standardized testing and the A-F grade scale.
“We need to have accountability but want it to be fair and make sense,” Bonnen said.
