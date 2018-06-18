BOLIVAR PENINSULA
Monday, as high tides and a summer storm once again threatened to cut off the only highway off Bolivar Peninsula, state and county officials said improvements to state Highway 87 could start as soon as this summer.
The Texas Department of Transportation confirmed the $20 million project is scheduled to begin in the late summer or early fall.
The project will raise the roadway between Rollover Pass and state Highway 124 by 2 feet and reconfigure the curve at the east end of the highway.
The contract for the project was awarded to Oldcastle Materials Texas, a company based in Manor, Texas.
State Highway 87 has been a source of concern for peninsula residents and emergency management officials. The road is constantly covered by water during high tide. The tides also leave debris on the road after the water recedes.
During storms that come in off the Gulf of Mexico, such as hurricanes and tropical storms, the water can inundate the road, cutting off the only evacuation route from the peninsula.
That was the case on Monday, amid a forecast of high tides and rainy weather. Officials anticipated the road would close at some point for crews to remove excessive debris, county officials said Monday morning.
Raising the highway by 2 feet will increase the road’s elevation to 7 1/2 feet, TxDOT spokesman Danny Perez said. When the project was first approved in 2016, the transportation department estimated that the project would cost $13.6 million.
Galveston County Commissioner Darrell Apffel, whose precinct includes the Bolivar Peninsula, said residents have long awaited the highway project.
“Lots of tropical storms and events that don’t even get named cause problems out there,” he said.
He said he fully expected the work to begin this summer.
“I guess they’re going to get their ducks in a row,” he said.
