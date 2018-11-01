TEXAS CITY
With the front entrance blown off of a restaurant and the power still out at more than 50 businesses and residences, including the Galveston County Medical Examiner’s Office, on Thursday afternoon, Texas City got the worst of a late night storm on Wednesday.
The storm, brought in by a cold front that came through the county before midnight, caused moderate damage to businesses, fences and trees in Texas City, Office of Emergency Management Director Tom Munoz said.
The storm produced only 2 inches of rain throughout the county. The wind did the most damage.
“It was mostly straight-line wind damage, but that wind got up to more than 60 mph,” said Don Oettinger, meteorologist for the National Weather Service in League City. “From what we saw and heard from reports, the most damage in the county was in the Texas City area.”
Ricardo Ramirez, a co-owner of Los Aztecas Bar & Grill, 2525 Palmer Highway, would probably agree. The front wall and part of the roof got blown off the restaurant about 11 p.m., he said.
“We were just about to close, and it was raining real bad, and real windy, too,” he said. “From one minute to another we started hearing a big, big noise, like the roof blowing away. It seemed like a tornado or something and then the wall blew away.”
The restaurant would be closed for at least a week for repairs, he said.
Along with the restaurant, a title loan store saw some wind damage, as well as a trailer and a boat, Munoz said.
About 7,850 homes and businesses lost power along the Interstate 45 corridor, according to Texas-New Mexico Power company. About 65 of those power outages remained on Thursday afternoon, including at the Galveston County Medical Examiner’s Office, 6607 FM 1674.
The outage caused a delay of the autopsy of a child’s body that was found in Moses Bayou on Tuesday afternoon, John “D.J.” Florence, spokesperson for the agency, said. Originally scheduled to be completed on Thursday, the autopsy is now planned to be finished by the weekend.
“We have our emergency lights, but our computers and everything else that runs on electricity is down,” Florence said.
