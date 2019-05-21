The Port of Galveston will have its annual commemoration and celebration in honor of National Maritime Day at 3:30 p.m. Wednesday at Pier 21 and Harborside Drive in Galveston.
In 1933, Congress declared National Maritime Day to commemorate the day that the American steamship Savannah set sail from Savannah, Georgia, on the first ever transoceanic voyage under steam power in 1819. Since then, a presidential proclamation has been issued each May 22 and people are encouraged to display flags at home and businesses.
Galveston is home to the oldest port in Texas. The port also will be hosting an All Things Maritime Look and Learn event for students who attend Galveston Independent School District from 8:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. Wednesday on Pier 21.
For information, call Tammy Lobaugh at 409-256-3066, or Cristina Galego at 409-766-6119.
— Angela Wilson
