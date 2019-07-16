GALVESTON
American National Insurance Co.’s proposal to close the 300 block of 20th Street remains in limbo after the company again pushed back a public hearing on the project as it explores other options.
The elevated plaza, which would require closing 20th Street between Market and Mechanic streets, was designed to keep employees dry during days of heavy flooding as they walk to the company’s corporate offices, One Moody Plaza, from a 500-space garage planned for the corner of 21st and Mechanic streets.
American National began exploring the alternate option of an elevated walkway when area business owners earlier this year opposed the plaza over concerns the elevated public space would exacerbate street flooding.
That’s why American National is requesting more time, said Stephen Schulz, an attorney representing the company on the project.
Since May, the proposal has appeared as an item on the agenda for the planning commission, the board that must approve the permit required to close a public street.
The Galveston City Council first heard a proposal from American National in April.
The company needs more time to look at the engineering options and costs associated with the raised walkway, Schulz said.
Even with the repeated delays in launching a project, American National could still complete a plaza design before December, when the city’s rail trolleys are slated to return after being restored, company Real Estate Manager Scott Webb said.
Tracks for the historic trolleys, which have not been used since they were flooded during Hurricane Ike in 2008, run along one side of 20th Street.
“It’s possible,” Webb said. “Certainly, the longer that we delay the decision, the tighter that window gets.”
American National’s plan calls for elevating the tracks and putting a trolley stop in the plaza, according to renderings of the plaza.
There would be time to complete the plaza before December, Tim Tietjens, executive director of Development Services for the city, said.
But Lynn Eanes, owner of Galveston Automotive Professionals, 1918 Mechanic St., wonders whether there’s time for a plaza, she said.
Eanes has opposed a plaza since the company first announced its proposal and would much rather have an elevated walkway in the area, Eanes said.
“Hopefully, they’re working on a pedestrian bridge,” Eanes said.
Eanes is glad American National is evaluating options besides the proposed public plaza, she said.
“We realize it’s a complicated issue,” Eanes said. “But it can’t just work for them, it has to work for the whole community.”
Although it’s yet undecided how employees will get from the future garage to the downtown tower, American National plans to move forward with its five-and-a-half-story garage, Webb said.
“We’re proceeding somewhat independently as if they were two different projects,” Webb said.
Once American National decides between a plaza or an elevated walkway, it might readjust the garage plan, if needed, he said.
The garage will be built in conjunction with a 232-unit apartment building at the historic Medical Arts Building, 302 21st St. Construction of the apartments is slated to begin in late August or early September, said John Gonzalez, marketing director at development firm The ITEX Group.
American National anticipates having more information by the next planning commission meeting in August, Webb said.
