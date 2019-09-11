GALVESTON
A federal judge Wednesday ordered Galveston County to provide court-appointed attorneys to arrestees during their earliest appearances in the judicial system.
The injunction order from U.S. District Court Judge George Hanks mostly follows recommendations a federal magistrate judge laid out last month.
The judge stopped short of ruling the county’s judicial system unconstitutional, as a civil rights group had asked, but his order jolted county leaders.
But because Hanks didn’t specify how much time the county had to comply with his order, officials were scrambling Wednesday evening to have defense attorneys at bail hearings, and state lawyers were asking Hanks for 30 days to create a permanent system.
Meanwhile, civil rights attorneys celebrated what they said was a groundbreaking decision.
In a three-page order, Hanks directed the county to provide defense attorneys to any indigent person charged with a felony at the first appearance before a magistrate judge at the Galveston County Jail.
Such appearances are among the earliest steps in the judicial process, when arrestees are informed about their civil rights and given a chance to tell the court about their ability to afford bail.
The order isn’t surprising. Federal Magistrate Judge Andrew Edison last month recommended the injunction to Hanks.
The order is the latest development in a lawsuit the America Civil Liberty Union of Texas filed against the county over its pretrial procedures.
The civil liberties union sued in April 2018 on behalf of Aaron Booth, 37, a Galveston man arrested on drug possession charges, who spent 54 days in the county jail because he could not afford bail, according to the lawsuit.
The lawsuit accuses the county of operating an unconstitutional bail system based on wealth and of violating arrestees’ constitutional rights to an attorney and to due process of law.
While Wednesday’s order changes the system, it wasn’t a total indictment of the county’s pretrial procedures.
Galveston County had made significant improvement to its bail procedures, Hanks wrote. He refused a request by the civil liberties union to call the county’s system unconstitutional.
In a statement, the civil liberties union celebrated Hanks’ order to provide defense attorneys as a victory. It is the first time a federal court has concluded that defense attorneys are required at initial bail hearings, the group said.
“It’s a matter of basic fairness that you should get a lawyer before a judge decides whether to lock you in jail,” said Trisha Trigilio, senior staff attorney for the ACLU of Texas. “We are pleased that the court has ordered this change to bail hearings in Galveston County.”
The civil liberties union has argued that without an attorney at initial bail hearings, arrestees spend more time in jail and face a higher likelihood of being harmed.
Hanks’ order did not say when the county had to start providing defense attorneys. One official said the county was working to have defense attorneys ready to represent indigent arrestees as soon as Wednesday evening.
At about 3:30 p.m. Wednesday, the Texas Attorney General’s office, which is representing the county’s district court judges in the lawsuit, filed a motion asking Hanks for 30 days to come up with a plan.
“To not allow such a grace period would risk plunging the current system into chaos,” Assistant Attorney General Adam Arthur Biggs wrote.
Attorneys and Edison will discuss the grace period in a telephone conference Thursday morning.
The civil liberties union had little sympathy for the request for more time, Trigilio said.
“This case has been pending since April 2018,” she said. “And in January of this year, we filed our proposed preliminary injunction motion, and more than a month ago, Judge Edison recommended a preliminary injunction requiring that lawyers be provided at initial bail hearings.
“This is not something that should be catching the defendants off guard and they should be prepared to implement this injunction immediately.”
While the issues with providing defense attorneys are being settled, the sides also have been ordered to attend a mediation hearing to resolve remaining issues raised in the lawsuit, Trigilio said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.