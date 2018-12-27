SANTA FE
Since May 18, when 10 people were killed in a shooting at Santa Fe High School, Aldersgate United Methodist Church has become more than a church.
It’s also the home of the Santa Fe Strong Resiliency Center, a multi-purpose counseling center set up to help meet the emotional and mental health needs of people affected by the shooting. Since the day it opened — the day after the shooting — the center, 13217 FM 1764, has assisted hundreds of people, and the need has only been increasing, Director Carol Gaylord said.
“There has definitely been an increase month to month,” she said. “In the beginning, people were just kind of trickling in. I think they weren’t used to us being there and they were in shock as well. But that changed when school started, and especially over the holidays. We’ve probably seen a 50 percent increase in clients.
“Going back to school was a trigger in itself. Going through those metal detectors, I think that was the moment when we started seeing more people.”
Gaylord was unable Thursday to provide numbers of how many people had been served by the center.
The center, which is funded by a $1.8 million state grant, offers up to six counselors to talk with people throughout the week. People go in wanting to talk about school violence, of course, but the center’s staff is trained to address other issues as well, Gaylord said.
“With more counselors, we’ve been seeing more clients,” she said. “We’re getting referrals from a lot of different places, not just Santa Fe. We may get a referral from the Galveston High School with a Harvey-related issue, or it could be a student or family from another district that’s been affected because of school violence issues in general. We try to be there for everyone.”
Because of the increase in clients, the center has also been adding to its programming. A new weekly yoga class started earlier this month, group therapy sessions began in October and Saturday marks the beginning of art therapy classes with the center’s art therapist.
“Every month, they’re trying to add something new,” Santa Fe Mayor Jason Tabor said. “New therapy, new classes, they’re trying to provide everything they can for the community.”
The new class, which will be held from 2 p.m. to 4 p.m. at the center, comes just in time for an increase in holiday clients, Gaylord said.
“We’re just trying to reach different people in different ways,” she said. “The body heals differently and needs different things, just like the mind.”
While the center certainly plays a role in Santa Fe and the surrounding community, how long it remains open is a separate question. The original $1.8 million grant was intended to keep the Resiliency Center open until next fall. Whether money comes in to keep the doors open after that remains to be seen.
“We can’t say for sure that they’ll renew the grant, but we assume as long as there’s a need we’ll definitely reapply,” Gaylord said. “Santa Fe didn’t have this type of service here before. Whether there’s always been a need I can’t say, but I would say every community has a need for mental health counseling. I think people see us as a vessel of hope.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.