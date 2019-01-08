The Texas General Land Office will hold an event Friday to help local homeowners sign up for the state's Hurricane Harvey homeowner assistance program.
The land office will hold an "application fair" at Dickinson City Hall on Friday beginning at 4 p.m., the land office said.
Land office employees will be at the fair to answer questions about the program, and to help people sign up. The program is meant for people seeking to repair or replace homes damaged by the August 2017 hurricane.
People interested in the program should bring any documents they can verifying their identity, their income, the damage done to their homes and their proof of ownership or occupancy at the home at the time of the storm.
People with questions about the program can email cdr@recovery.texas.gov or call 1-844-893-8937.
