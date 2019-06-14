If the air begins looking a little hazy this weekend, it's not chemical pollution, but dust from the Sahara Desert in Africa making it look that way.
Saharan dust commonly visits areas of the Gulf Coast and tracks across Texas at this time of year, bringing with it temporarily hazy skies, minor lung irritation for some and colorful sunsets and sunrises, said meteorologist Charles Roeseler of the National Weather Service.
“We’re not in the habit of predicting dust plumes in the upper atmosphere, but satellites have been tracking an area of dust off of Africa heading west,” Roeseler said. The expected track of that upper level system is across Africa, into the Caribbean and up the Gulf Coast.
The Houston-Galveston area might begin to see the Saharan dust on Saturday and it will last through Sunday if predicted scattered rain showers don’t wash it out of the air, Roeseler said.
“For the most part, people will only notice it at sunrise and sunset, when it can make the skies more vibrant than normal,” Roeseler said.
People with respiratory illnesses such as asthma may want to take care, although Saharan dust is not expected to add too many irritants to the air, Roeseler said.
This influx of dust and sand is far less irritating to lungs than another phenomenon the Texas coast sometimes experiences this time of year — smoke blowing up from Mexico where sugarcane is being burned in the early summer.
“That smoke is more of a hazard to local residents,” Roeseler said. “In May 1998 we had a really bad round of that.”
Galveston area residents can expect some scattered showers and thunderstorms, starting up the coast on Saturday morning and working their way inland through the day and into Sunday, Roeleler said.
“We’re not expecting anything too heavy," he said. "You might be dodging a shower here and there.”
