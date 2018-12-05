TEXAS CITY
An assistant principal at Blocker Middle School in Texas City is facing administrative discipline after he arranged for two eighth graders to fight in a bathroom last week, district officials said.
The assistant principal, who the school district declined to identify, is accused of telling one student who had come to him with bullying complaints to tell another student to meet him in the bathroom to fight, according to the mother of one of the students.
After doing so, the two boys went to the bathroom and the assistant principal was waiting for them there to take control of the situation.
Texas City school district officials declined to go into more detail about the incident. The scheduled bathroom altercation was a misguided attempt by the assistant principal to catch a bully in the act and put an end to a potential fight, according to a district statement to The Daily News.
“The assistant principal’s intent was to be there to intervene so the altercation would not occur,” Melissa Tortorici, director of communications for the district, wrote in the statement.
The mother of one of the students, on the other hand, described the altercation as a “fight club” and an example of a school official not knowing how to handle bullying appropriately.
“It looks like the school is organizing fight clubs now,” Tiffany Odom said. “Why would you have a kid who was being bullied go up to the person who is trying to bully him in the bathroom? You don’t do that.
“Instead of getting both sides of the story and taking the right approach, the principal put both kids in danger and had them meet in a bathroom.”
Although the school district disagrees with Odom’s description of the incident, Tortorici wrote in the statement that the assistant principal’s actions “violated board policy and did not represent the manner in which the situation should have been handled.”
Tortorici declined to comment on the nature of the administrative discipline that was taken, citing personnel privacy and litigation concerns.
The assistant principal is still employed by the district, she said.
