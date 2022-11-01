PORT BOLIVAR
A dry-dock boat fire that caused $5 million in damage last month likely was deliberately set, authorities said
The fire at Lighthouse Marine in Port Bolivar on Oct. 22 was being investigated as an arson, the Galveston County Sheriff’s Office on said Tuesday.
During its investigation so far, the sheriff’s office found video images of moving flashlights illuminated under a sail boat right before it burst into flames, officials said. The mast of the ignited boat fell and caused the fire to spread to a second boat, officers said.
“We believe an accelerant was used to start the fire,” Capt. James Roy of the Galveston County Sheriff’s Office said.
The sheriff’s office is speaking to many potential suspects, but wouldn’t release a description of the suspects caught on video, Roy said. The investigation still is underway and a motive hasn’t been determined, Roy said.
Authorities were called to the scene about 8:30 p.m. Oct. 22 after reports of the fire in the 1600 block of Rankin Road, officers said. Upon arrival, authorities found a large wooden sailboat fully engulfed in flames and the fire had spread to a tugboat, causing severe damage, officers said.
The dry-docked boat was undergoing renovations, officers said.
The fire took more than six hours to extinguish, officers said. Fighting the blaze was a joint effort among the Port Bolivar Fire Department, the Galveston Fire Department, Santa Fe Fire Department, Crystal Beach Volunteer Fire Department and High Island Fire Department, officers said.
The Galveston County Sheriff’s Office has limited leads and is asking for the public’s help identifying any suspects in connection with the arson, officers said. Anybody with information relating to the fire is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 409-763-8477.
I can't believe Santa Fe assisted in a fire in Bolivar. I think I would take a look at the insurance policy on that sailboat too.
