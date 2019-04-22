GALVESTON
In the world of sea turtle research, Texas is something of a black box, said Christopher Marshall, a professor of marine biology at Texas A&M University at Galveston.
While regions such as Florida have reams of information about the turtles specific to their waters and beaches, such information about Texas is disjointed, harder to collect and harder to share, Marshall said.
“There’s not much data coming out of Texas,” he said. That’s despite an increase in the number of sea turtles being found and that are nesting on the Texas coastline.
“We now have turtles in every estuary and bay system in Texas,” he said. “But we really don’t know who’s here and how frequently they’re in the area.”
The university announced Monday it has a plan to correct that information gap.
The Galveston campus is the new home of the Gulf Center for Sea Turtle Research, the university announced on Monday. Marshall will be the center’s director and intends for the center to be a “turtle think tank,” he said.
“This isn’t necessarily a physical structure, this is a way to organize sea turtle biologists across the Gulf of Mexico,” Marshall said.
Texas A&M University has awarded the program $135,000 for two years of funding, a university spokesman said. The center will seek more funding through grants, Marshall said.
The new center also will be partially funded by a new sea turtle-emblazoned license plate that will be sold through the Texas Department of Transportation beginning April 29. A portion of the proceeds from the license plates will go toward funding the center and its research.
The center’s goal will be to organize the research of sea turtles in Galveston Bay and the Gulf of Mexico and to train the next generation of sea turtle biologists, Marshall said.
The center is a separate entity from the Texas A&M Sea Life Facility, a laboratory that includes a rehabilitation center for injured or ill sea turtles, Marshall said.
The announcement of the new research center in Galveston comes as a different well-known facility is going through changes.
Last summer, the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration announced it was reducing the amount of sea turtle rescue and rehabilitation work being done at its Galveston-based laboratory.
The administration’s Galveston lab has helped sea turtle researchers with various projects, including testing safety nets that are meant to prevent turtles from being caught by fishermen.
How much, if any, of the federal facility’s work will be picked up by the new research center remains to be seen, Marshall said. In the early days of the new center, much of the work that needs to be done will be building relationships and mapping out a future, he said.
“We’re just trying to get people out of their silos and to start working together,” Marshall said.
