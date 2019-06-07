TEXAS CITY
Texas City police are searching for a man in the water around the Texas City Dike, a Texas City Police Department spokesman said.
Police are not yet releasing the name of the man, who either fell off or was thrown off a boat near the dike around 3:15 p.m., Cpl. Allen Bjerke said.
The search is ongoing and is including the U.S. Coast Guard and Galveston Police Department, Bjerke said.
