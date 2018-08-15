SANTA FE
Santa Fe school officials might have spoken too soon when they dismissed as untrue claims that faculty and staff members bullied Dimitrios Pagourtzis, a student charged in the May 18 shooting that killed 10 and wounded 13.
In a private meeting with parents Sunday, Santa Fe Independent School District Superintendent Leigh Wall said an investigation into the bullying claims was still underway.
During a whirlwind of news coverage in the days just after the shooting, the district released a statement asserting it had investigated and proven false claims that Pagourtzis was bullied by adults working at Santa Fe High School.
A school district spokeswoman said Wednesday the district’s initial statements about bullying and Pagourtzis “may have been preliminary.”
Patti Hanssard, an assistant superintendent, was responding to questions about Wall’s comments during a private meeting Sunday with some school district parents at the Saltgrass Cowboy Church of Santa Fe.
At the meeting, Wall was asked about the school district’s investigation into bullying claims, Hanssard said.
“Dr. Wall responded to a question from a community member that the district response may have been preliminary as this case has not gone to trial and the investigation is ongoing,” Hanssard said.
The answer is a less definitive one than was given by the school district in the days immediately after the shooting.
During the immediate aftermath of the shooting, as people sought reasons why someone would shoot students and staff at the high school, rumors circulated that Pagourtzis, a former junior varsity football player, had been bullied by coaches at Santa Fe High School.
The bullying claims were first made in TV news reports on the day of the shooting. One student told a reporter coaches would ”bully him and call him names.”
The student did not mention any teachers or coaches by name in that interview.
The district May 20 released a statement on its Facebook page:
“It has been brought to the district’s attention that several sources are falsely reporting claims about SFISD high school coaches and bully-like behaviors toward the student shooter,” the district post stated. “Administration looked into these claims and confirmed that these reports are untrue.”
The school district declined to repeat that statement Wednesday, but did not retract it.
“With the information that the district had available at that time, it was an appropriate response,” Hanssard said.
The FBI asked the district not to comment on the bullying claims anymore after the initial statement, she said.
One parent, who was at the meeting, said he took Wall’s comments to mean the district had been premature in issuing a flat denial.
“She admitted that she spoke too soon in that press release,” Mark Bratcher said. Wall did not say anything to indicate that Pagourtzis had been bullied, Bratcher said.
Pagourtzis’ defense attorney, Nick Poehl, said Wednesday a private investigator was looking into the claims that his client had been bullied.
Poehl said he was skeptical of the district’s assertion that an investigation had been conducted before the first statement was released. He said he remained skeptical after the latest statement.
“I’d sure like someone to explain what the nature of that investigation was,” Poehl said.
