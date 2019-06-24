GALVESTON
Police on Monday still were investigating the death of a 1-year-old boy who was left inside a car for five hours Saturday, Galveston police said.
On Monday, investigators didn't have any updates on the incident that led to the child's death after he was left in a black Chevrolet Tahoe outside Los Lazos restaurant, 6316 Stewart Road, department spokesman Sgt. Xavier Hancock said.
The boy's father arrived for work at the restaurant at about 11 a.m. and returned to the car about 4 p.m., Hancock said.
The child was unresponsive when the father found him and emergency personnel attempted to revive the child, Hancock said.
The boy was pronounced dead at the University of Texas Medical Branch’s John Sealy Hospital, Hancock said.
The Daily News isn't publishing the father's name because the man hasn't been charged with a criminal offense.
Galveston temperatures reach 92 degrees Saturday with a 100-degree heat index, according to the National Weather Service.
