Mike Boyles loves downtown Galveston, but he’d probably have spent a little more time on the beach this week if the weather had been warmer.
On a brisk Friday afternoon, he and his family played in Saengerfest Park downtown, but they would have loved to have gone swimming, he said.
“We’d be out if it was warmer,” Boyles said.
A foggy, overcast start to the week pushed some beach-goers downtown for spring break.
The weather affected Dennis Byrd’s businesses, he said.
He owns The Spot, 3204 Seawall Blvd., and a DoubleTree by Hilton Galveston Beach, 1702 Seawall Blvd.
“We’re seeing really good daytime traffic, but certainly not what we’ve seen in years past due to the inclement weather,” Byrd said Wednesday.
He’s seeing fewer hotel stays from guests who choose not to extend their time, he said.
The poor weather can be a challenge for businesses trying to plan for the summer crowds, he said.
“When you don’t have good weather, it’s very difficult to make staffing decisions,” Byrd said. “We use this week to test new menu items.”
But cold weather on the beach can mean a busy day downtown, said Trey Click, president of the Historic Downtown Galveston Partnership.
If people plan an overnight vacation, they’ll come no matter what the weather is, he said.
“If they can’t go to the beach, then we have a lot of other things to offer,” Click said.
The earlier part of the week was great for downtown businesses, said Mitch King, owner of La King’s Confectionery, 2323 The Strand.
“Sunday and Monday were all good but Tuesday was the best day so far,” King said.
Tuesday was great, but the middle of the week leveled out, said Wendy Morgan, owner of The Admiralty, 2221 The Strand.
This leveling of the crowd was because weather apps predicted poor weather, she said.
“They’re wrong almost all the time,” Morgan said Thursday. “We are our own ecosystem here. Their forecast can make the difference between a good day and a bad day.”
The beach wasn’t devoid of tourists though. On a sunny Thursday afternoon, groups of beach-goers were clustered on the sand and strolling on the seawall.
The cold temperature didn’t deter Denae Charles, she said.
“There’s still the water to swim,” Charles said. “We didn’t let the weather hold us back.”
She and her Waco family visited The Strand on Friday, but went to the beach earlier that week, she said.
For a spring break, the crowds weren’t that bad for seawall businesses, said Payden Adams, manager at Float Pool & Patio Bar, 2828 Seawall Blvd.
“Even in the fog and the little spurts of rain, we still had pretty good business throughout the week,” Adams said.
The chilly Friday was slower for the bar, but seawall pedestrian activity remained steady, he said.
Forecasts for the weekend call for more wet and wind Saturday, but clearing Sunday and warmer, drier days for the first part of next week, according to the National Weather Service.
