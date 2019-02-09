Might it be called Bolixit?
While there’s no grammatically smooth way to give the idea of removing Bolivar Peninsula from Galveston County, a meeting in Crystal Beach on Saturday showed there was interest in talking about it.
Hundreds of people attended the meeting in the downstairs bar at the Stingaree Restaurant to hear details about what it would take to change the county lines and move the peninsula, jurisdictionally speaking, into the neighboring Chambers County.
The meeting was convened by state Rep. Mayes Middleton, a Republican from Wallisville, who was elected in November to represent Chambers and Galveston counties.
Middleton said he called the meeting at the request of people he met on the campaign trail, who had expressed frustration about the level of representation they receive in Galveston County.
“The last time we had a town hall about this was 1937,” Middleton said. “I knocked on a lot of doors around here and I heard it several times.
“And then I was starting to hear a lot more as the coastal barrier issue came up. We just needed to have a town hall.”
In order for a switch to happen, a resident of each county must produce a petition of 50 signatures proposing an attachment and detachment election, Middleton said. Then voters in both counties must approve a switch in county-wide referendums.
Such elections could happen as soon as November 2020, Middleton said.
While he officially took a neutral stance, Saturday’s meeting was notable for the attendance of multiple Chambers County officials and the absence of any elected officials from Galveston County.
Chambers County Judge Jimmy Sylvia, as well as county commissioners, the Chambers County Sheriff and other local officials attended the meeting. Galveston County Judge Mark Henry and County Commissioners Darrell Apffel both said they had prior commitments that kept them from the meeting.
When it was announced two weeks ago, Galveston County officials said they were taken by surprise by the meeting and did not have any prior notice about it before Middleton made a public announcement.
They requested the meeting be rescheduled, but Middleton said he could not do that because scheduling conflicts related to the Texas legislative session.
On Saturday, Middleton complimented Galveston County’s leadership, but said some people still were frustrated by and had complaints about how past administrations had treated them.
“Most of it is backward looking,” Middleton said. “They’re looking backwards at some things that happened before a lot of the people that were elected into office now, in the post-Ike era.”
He pointed to a sewer system that was proposed, but not built, after the 2008 storm that devastated the peninsula. Some people were also concerned about the county’s advocacy for the peninsula in the ongoing discussion around the proposed coastal storm surge barrier.
The proposal to change counties is so unusual that many of the questions surrounding it still remained to be hashed out — but the center interest Saturday was what benefit peninsula residents would get from the switch.
“What I wanted to hear about was the money,” said Jim Brown, a Crystal Beach resident. “I want to know if Chambers County has enough equipment to do what Galveston County is doing.”
Galveston County is budgeted to collect about $6 million in property taxes from Bolivar Peninsula in fiscal year 2019, according to numbers provided to The Daily News. It also estimates that it will collect another $925,000 from beach parking stickers.
On the other side, the county plans to spend $12.3 million on the peninsula, on beach maintenance, policing and general government spending, according to the county.
Middleton, citing his office’s own analysis, said the county’s spending on the peninsula came out “about even.” He said the state reimburses the county for some of its costs there — including security details on the Galveston Island-Port Bolivar Ferry.
Middleton also suggested that Bolivar residents’ tax bills could be lowered with a change, but quickly added caveats to that statement.
“At the end of the day, it is a tax cut as well, and that’s always good,” Middleton said, before acknowledging the Chambers County had an upcoming jail project that could change that analysis. “That number has not been finalized. So that would be factored into this. That could potentially be higher taxes.”
