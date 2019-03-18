BACLIFF
A Galveston County jury Thursday will decide the fate of a Bacliff man who in 2017 shot his girlfriend in the head while handling a handgun he said he thought was unloaded.
Deputies late Friday took Orlando Martinez, 24, into custody after a jury at the end of a week-long trial found him guilty of criminally negligent homicide, Assistant Criminal District Attorney Rebekah Saunders said.
Martinez was first charged with manslaughter a day after Kaitlyn Trammell, 18, died at Memorial Hermann Hospital from a gunshot wound to the head, officials said.
Deputies responded July 30, 2017 to a report of a suicide at a Bacliff residence, finding Trammell bleeding from the head, according to a probable cause affidavit.
Martinez that night told police Trammel accidentally shot herself in the forehead, according to the affidavit.
But in a follow-up interview, Martinez told deputies he was watching a movie with Trammell and got the gun out for them to look at and the magazine was empty, according to the affidavit.
Martinez said he thought the gun was unloaded and had pointed the gun at Trammell while they were playing and that it had gone off and shot her in the head, according to the affidavit.
Martinez faces between two to 10 years in prison, or probation, after being found guilty of criminally negligent homicide, Saunders said.
Manslaughter carries a punishment range of two to 20 years in prison.
Two other men, Jared Michael Koehler, 26, and Gabriel Martinez, 22, in 2018 both pleaded guilty to tampering with physical evidence and were sentenced to six years deferred probation for helping Orlando Martinez, court records show.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.