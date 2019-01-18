Texas City Police Uniforms

Texas City Police officers Larry Williamson and Rachael Sbaschnig display the department's new uniforms at the Texas City Criminal Justice Center on Wednesday, Jan. 16, 2019.

 STUART VILLANUEVA/The Daily News

TEXAS CITY

Texas City police officers are sporting new dark navy uniforms.

The new uniforms, which officers began wearing Sunday, replace the standard light blue shirts that officers previously wore. The switch, paid for out of the department’s $75,000 uniform budget, was made for safety and comfort reasons, according to a statement from Texas City Police Chief Joe Stanton said.

“These uniforms use advanced synthetic fabrics coupled with ballistic vests that will be worn on the outside to keep officers cool in the summer months,” he said.

The light blue uniforms will still be worn during police ceremonies, Stanton said.

About 100 officers will wear the new uniform, Texas City Police Department Cpl. Timothy Heard said.

“They’re versatile, comfortable, and just the way the material is made — they’re a lot cooler in the summer,” he said.

Aaron West: 409-683-5246; aaron.west@galvnews.com

Reporter

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.

Thank you for Reading!

Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to read or post comments.

Sign Up
Log In
Log In Purchase a Subscription