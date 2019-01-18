TEXAS CITY
Texas City police officers are sporting new dark navy uniforms.
The new uniforms, which officers began wearing Sunday, replace the standard light blue shirts that officers previously wore. The switch, paid for out of the department’s $75,000 uniform budget, was made for safety and comfort reasons, according to a statement from Texas City Police Chief Joe Stanton said.
“These uniforms use advanced synthetic fabrics coupled with ballistic vests that will be worn on the outside to keep officers cool in the summer months,” he said.
The light blue uniforms will still be worn during police ceremonies, Stanton said.
About 100 officers will wear the new uniform, Texas City Police Department Cpl. Timothy Heard said.
“They’re versatile, comfortable, and just the way the material is made — they’re a lot cooler in the summer,” he said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.