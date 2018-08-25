GALVESTON
A coastal barrier system the Army Corps of Engineers is designing in the Galveston area could cost between $14 billion and $19 billion, corps officials said this week.
The price tag is the highest estimate yet for a project that’s still far from being finalized.
The corps is in final review of its Coastal Texas Protection & Restoration Feasibility Study, a project that began in 2015 to study ways to protect the coast from storm surge such as occurred during Hurricane Ike in 2008.
The corps next month plans to release its recommendation on which of five options it’s studying should be pursued. After the recommendation, the corps in October and November will hold a series of public hearings around the region, said Sharon Tirpak, deputy chief of project management for the corps’ Galveston district.
Tirpak briefed the Galveston City Council on Thursday about the study’s status and possible announcements to come. Although the corps has not said which option it prefers, people involved in the planning said the recommendation likely will be for a miles-long wall, levee and gate system along the Texas coast from Galveston, across Bolivar Roads and along the Bolivar Peninsula.
Other options the corps is considering place walls and gate systems farther into Galveston Bay.
‘RANGE OF ESTIMATES’
Whichever concept the corps chooses will have a high price tag, Tirpak said during the council briefing.
“We have ranges of estimates,” Tirpak said. “For the Houston-Galveston area, any one of those five, the range is between $14 billion and $19 billion.”
Any option the corps recommends will include a ring levee around part of Galveston, and most of them would require raising the Galveston seawall to a greater height, Tirpak said. The ring levee would go across Offatts Bayou and would need to be as high as 17 feet, she said.
Even when the corps releases its preferred plan, there still will be details to work out, Tirpak said.
The plan won’t have exact details about where flood walls or levees would be constructed. If the project advances, the corps and city officials will have to negotiate where to put the walls, and who on the island might be left outside their protection.
There also will be lingering questions about costs.
FINDING LOCAL MATCHES
Normally, corps projects require local partners, and a percentage of local investment. Higher cost projects require higher local matches.
Some post-Harvey corps projects that already have been approved have drawn skepticism because of the presumed local costs. In July, the corps announced that $4.88 billion had been approved for flood-mitigation projects in Texas. One of the largest projects approved is a $1.9 billion flood wall and levee project in Orange County.
Soon after that project was announced, county officials there said they could not afford the $665 million local match the project would require.
Tirpak didn’t provide reasons about why the most recent coastal spine cost estimates were higher than all of the previous versions, which had been about $15 billion on the high end.
Options the corps has presented so far, however, are more complex than those introduced years ago. They include features such as levees, flood walls and nonstructural improvements as far north as La Porte and Morgan’s Point.
The Texas General Land Office in a report released Friday estimated a gate across Bolivar Roads, the entrance for the Houston and Galveston Ship Channels, alone would cost $10 billion.
BENEFITS VERSUS COSTS
No one has ever pitched an inexpensive coastal barrier.
Several groups have proposed an Ike Dike-like system of levees and walls in the 10 years since Ike. As designs have grown in sophistication and seriousness, the cost estimates have increased.
When Texas A&M University at Galveston professor William Merrell first proposed a system of flood gates and levees on Galveston Island and Bolivar Peninsula, he estimated it would cost $3 billion.
By 2013, the estimate from Texas A&M had grown to $6 billion.
In April 2017, Texas Land Commissioner George P. Bush asked President Donald Trump to send $15 billion to Texas for a coastal barrier system.
Galveston County Judge Mark Henry said Friday a proposal supported by the Gulf Coast Community Recovery and Protection District would cost $12 billion. The district was created after Ike to research and propose ways to protect Galveston and five other area counties from storm-surge flooding. The district in 2016 completed its own study, recommending a coastal barrier.
While the costs of all the project options are massive, the benefits of building the barrier still outweighed the price tag, Henry said.
“At some point it would not become economically feasible, but we’re nowhere near that point,” he said.
The city, the corps and other agencies already have begun meeting to discuss cost sharing, not only for building the project, but for funding the ongoing maintenance and operation of the system when it’s built, officials said.
Most local leaders agree funding the coastal barrier would require money from Congress and the state of Texas.
In its report Friday, the land office said Congress would have to fund a barrier, and proposed the federal government provide the funding for the work in phases.
“While there is economy in receiving all the funding at once, it is understood that this is not practical in a single budgetary year,” the land office said.
The agency also asked Washington for an accelerated approval process. Without that, the corps’ report won’t be completed, and construction cannot begin until 2021 at soonest.
