GALVESTON
After a night of rain and thunder, the only rumbling Saturday was from the motorcycles on the streets of Galveston.
Saturday of the Lone Star Rally began chilly and windy before making way for a sunny, 70-degree start of the afternoon. The rally, which the city predicted would attract more than 500,000 attendees, was as busy as ever.
Along the seawall, vendors and motorcycles lined the streets from the Galveston Island Historic Pleasure Pier, 2501 Seawall Blvd., to the Grand Galvez, 2024 Seawall Blvd.
Crowds could shop for anything they could imagine to add to motorcycles, from cupholders to phone holders and handlebar modifications to racks. Services included a woman in a bikini washing motorcycles.
One longtime vendor along the seawall was George Smith, the owner of Hellanbach Inc, a biker apparel store in the Dallas suburb of Farmers Branch. The shop sells hats, T-shirts and screen-printing for motorcycle enthusiasts.
“Business is good, but it is kind of a down year because of the economy,” Smith said. “I enjoy coming down for the Lone Star Rally for the great scenery in Galveston. I have been a biker all my life and it is great to get together at the event.”
Elsewhere on the seawall was Oscar and Lisa Martinez were decked out in matching leather from the San Antonio chapter of the Thin Blue Line Motorcycle Club, composed of active, retired or reserve law enforcement officers. Oscar Martinez is a retired Department of Public Safety Trooper from Seguin. The Club has 914 members across 43 chapters in 11 states and Australia.
“This is our second year coming to the rally,” Oscar Martinez said. “You can find some really good deals and vendors selling anything you could think of. We are happy we made it after we had some mechanical issues along the way, but our crew helped us out.
“We really enjoy coming to the coast when we can since we are pretty inland in San Antonio. We always make sure to get some seafood when we are down here.”
On The Strand, the sea of vendors and leather was joined by the usual sights in Galveston, two Carnival cruise ships boarding passengers for a voyage of their own.
The Strand was abuzz with the sounds of beefed-up bikes and blues coming from the main stage, along with the scent of churros, fried delights and barbecue.
At nearly every corner, cold beer or some type of cocktail was for sale.
Downtown restaurant Rosario’s Flying Pizza & Pub was offering pizza by-the-slice.
“This is a really great event and it is really exciting to be able to take part,” Rosario’s Manager Geneva Groves said. “This is the first year the restaurant is open for dine-in. Last year, we did offer personal pizzas to-go and beer, but not open for dine-in.
"We have sold a lot of pizzas and we were packed on Thursday for the Astros game and expect the same tonight. Everybody has been very nice and supportive throughout the rally.”
Farther down The Strand, where the music began to fade and the line of bikes stopped, several men, part of Christian motorcycle groups, were seeking some peace and quiet on a bench. One of those men, known simply as “Big Dave,” from Greenwood, South Carolina, told his story of adversity, triumph and salvation.
“I was an alcoholic and used just about any substance you can think of before finding God,” he said. “I have been riding motorcycles since I was 14 years old and was a member of the Christian Motorcycle Association before becoming a member of Bikers for Christ.
“I have been to over 60 rallies, but this is my first time at the Lone Star Rally. It is a beautiful place and a great event to meet others and spread the Gospel.”
Bikers for Christ has more than 100 chapters and operates in 20 countries with thousands of members worldwide.
A 2017 analysis of the 2016 Lone Star Rally put the event’s contributions to the Galveston economy at $115.6 million.
