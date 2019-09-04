GALVESTON
In recent weeks, homelessness in Galveston has been represented in the national and international press by one man, arrested by police and walked by mounted officers down the street while tethered to a rope.
Meanwhile, the Gulf Coast Homeless Coalition, a group of service providers from across Galveston, Brazoria, Fort Bend and Wharton counties, continues to beat the drum for more funding aimed at alleviating homelessness in the area.
The coalition interrogated representatives of the Austin-based Texas Homeless Network on Wednesday, arguing this part of the state doesn’t get its fair share of funds to help address homelessness. The network is a nonprofit organization that helps communities plan to prevent and end homelessness.
An inordinate number of resources skip over Galveston County altogether, going to Houston instead, said Rev. Edward Lawson, the coalition’s president.
Larger, less centralized organizations have a better chance of getting federal grants than smaller ones that are actually on the streets and in the trenches with homeless people, he said.
“A lot of counties don’t get funding,” Lawson said. “We’re worried about our funding. Why haven’t you been down here in three years?”
Issues related to homelessness in Galveston have been highlighted over the last month because of the arrest of Donald Neely, a homeless black man who was arrested for trespassing in the city’s downtown on Aug. 3.
Neely was arrested by two mounted police officers. During his arrest, he was handcuffed, attached to a line held by one of the officers and walked down the city streets between the horses.
Pictures of the arrest posted of social media drew sharp criticism against the police officers and the city from people who compared the images to historic depictions of slavery.
It’s also prompted some discussions about the way Galveston treats homeless people and people diagnosed with mental illness.
At Wednesday’s meeting, the officials from the homeless network, tried to assure local advocates that help was available.
The continuum’s main activity in the state is to run a competition among homeless organizations for federal grants from the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development, said Sophia Checa, the continuum of care director for the network.
Organizations that participate in a Homeless Management Information System, an information technology system designed to collect data on clients and housing services, have a better chance at securing funding and using it better, she said.
She encouraged coalition members to participate in a Coordinated Entry System to streamline the process of connecting homeless people with services.
Duplication of services is a problem coalitions can avoid by sharing resources and offices, Lawson said. But none of the technological bells and whistles an agency of the federal government provides can substitute for a hands-on approach, said Louis Toussant of God’s Reaching Hand, a newer agency member of the coalition.
“Has anyone in this room ever spent a day with a homeless person?” Toussant asked the group of about 30. About half the hands in the room went up.
“If you haven’t been there, then what are you doing here?” Toussant said. “Why is it so hard? Why do we have to have coalitions and meetings like this to get funding to do this work?”
The simple answer is the federal government is the single largest funder, Checa said. To obtain their funds, agencies have to meticulously follow their guidelines.
Despite the fact that the Salvation Army doesn’t compete for federal funding, the group does use a coordinated entry system, said Melanie Thornton-Lewis, the director of social services for the Salvation Army in Galveston.
The system is the best way to identify particular services for a client coming through her agency, she said. It helps avoid duplication of funding for specific services, a problem in a coalition-based continuum of care, like the one in Texas.
“We need more funding down here,” Thornton-Lewis said.
She advocated for increased funding for a specific need: rapidly rehousing people who have fallen on hard times and into homelessness.
While there are specific agencies offering help to homeless individuals with needs that meet their mission, like victims of domestic violence or people with severe mental illness, the need is greatest for dollars to tide all people over, providing them the money to pay for permanent housing until they can get on their feet, Thornton-Lewis said.
“As it is, people have to fit into a category to get the help they need,” she said.
