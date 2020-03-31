To attract migratory birds to the backyard, include a water feature. After crossing the Gulf of Mexico, migrators are salty and thirsty. Alice Anne O’Donell places rocks in her bird bath, pictured here, to give visitors a place to perch.
Sculptor Todd McGrain has a erected a 6-foot tall permanent bronze sculpture of an Eskimo curlew in Galveston Island State Park as part of his Lost Bird Project.
Galveston Island Nature
Tourism Council/Courtesy
Galveston’s FeatherFest might have been canceled to help curb the spread of coronavirus on Galveston Island, but migrating songbirds are on their way north from the Yucatan and other locations in Central America.
Every April, Galveston Island birders see an abundance of migrators including multiple species of orioles, buntings, grosbeaks, tanagers and many more.
Great article, thank you!
