DICKINSON
Dickinson is poised to move forward with two projects to unclog overgrown ditches and repave rundown roads — a move many residents have been demanding for months and are eager to see finally hashed out at city hall.
City council members, who meet at 6 p.m. today, will consider contracts worth more than $435,000 with two different Houston-based engineering firms for clearing silt and debris from ditches.
The road repairs could cost as much as $8.4 million, depending on the pavement option council members choose. Officials are expected to debate the merits of overlaying streets with asphalt or repaving them with concrete, which is the most expensive option.
The state of the city’s roads and drainage ditches has been much on the minds of Dickinson residents since Hurricane Harvey in August last year.
That storm dropped feet of rain on Dickinson, flooded hundreds of houses and businesses and left many roads in shambles. Since then, smaller floods have plagued people in areas of the city where drainage is inadequate, sometimes because it’s impeded in clogged ditches.
“I’ve lived here for 14 years and the deal is all of the ditches around here have needed to be cleaned out since even before Harvey and they never have been,” Mark Downtain said. “I’m so irritated with how bad it’s been that I’m actually going to show up at the meeting.”
For the ditches, Dickinson officials have tapped J. Simons Group for the desilting and Huitt-Zollars for the debris removal. Both projects will cover about 9 miles of Dickinson’s most badly clogged ditches and culverts at more than 23 sites.
The work, which until now has been largely tackled piecemeal by the city’s public works crew and residents alike, is scheduled to be complete by March.
As for the road repair, council members will discuss a menu of options that city staff members have been working on for a few months. The plan involves using Federal Emergency Management Agency money to repave up to 13 miles of potholed streets, City Manager Chris Heard said.
“I’m unveiling a $14 million street improvement program and council members are going to choose what approach they want to take,” he said. “There are 51 street names — around 180 street segments — in this program. It’s big.”
Both road and ditch projects are eligible for reimbursement by the Federal Emergency Management Agency, even though the city will end up having to pay at least $4 million. Each project has required a long planning phase and now it’s time to take the next steps, Heard said.
But some city residents aren’t going to celebrate until they have a chance to hear the plan for themselves at the meeting, they said.
“There are still more questions than answers at this point,” said Chris Tucker, who lives in Dickinson. “I have to wait to see what they say. They may provide all the details, and I’m not trying to be adversarial with the council, but also it’s just very frustrating because it shouldn’t have to get to this point before we see action.”
