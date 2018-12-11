GALVESTON
The Park Board of Trustees on Tuesday decided to raise cost estimates for a Stewart Beach drainage project by $10,000, which bumped the cost over a threshold that requires city council approval.
Trustees want the city council to take a vote to ensure members approve of the board’s new approach to the proposed pavilion at Stewart Beach after last month’s joint meeting between the two entities revealed city council had some misgivings about the $25 million facility.
Before the park board moves ahead with more design plans for the pavilion, it wanted to address needed drainage at Stewart Beach, officials said.
The two entities are scheduled to meet for a joint workshop Thursday, but they aren’t scheduled to vote on the action agenda.
“If you’d asked me six months ago, I was in full throttle in trying to build a pavilion,” park board Executive Director Kelly de Schaun said. “It made me stop and realize we’re far ahead of everyone. We need to step back.”
Stewart Beach’s long-standing drainage issues have been a concern of park board staff for years and some flooding mitigation work already was planned before the building of the pavilion.
Tuesday’s decision to add $10,000 to the $120,000 road and ditch work triggers a 2017 ordinance that requires city council approval for park board expenditures of more than $125,000.
“If you don’t put it on the council’s agenda to vote on it, you never know exactly what council’s feelings are,” Trustee and District 2 Councilman Craig Brown said. “If you’re in that workshop, you think you might have a consensus, but it might not always be the case.”
Discussion about the pavilion circulates as the park board and city continue to work out the kinks in a draft document meant to clarify their relationship.
The draft document originally emerged in October and sparked confusion and misunderstanding.
Staff members have begun meeting to finalize the document in what Park Board of Trustees Chairman Spencer Priest expects will be a months-long process, he said.
The $125,000 spending ordinance is among items up for discussion.
“I just don’t want council to think we have to go before them for $18,000,” Park Board of Trustees Vice-Chair John Zendt said.
Also up for discussion Thursday are lesser-cost items, including studies for mobile convenience and service stations at Stewart Beach and market assessments totaling $550,000. The extra $10,000 comes from funds previously allocated to the Stewart Beach pavilion design.
“It’s a delicate balance between when do we get approval and making sure everyone knows what we’re doing,” de Schaun said.
Trustees discussed bringing the item to the city council for a vote in January.
