GALVESTON
The glimmering lights and evergreen scent of traditional Christmas trees are holiday staples in living rooms across the country. It wouldn't be Christmas without them, and they're costing more this holiday season.
Finding a natural Christmas tree shouldn't be a problem, although variety might be limited by a shortage lingering since 2016, Jill Sidebottom, a spokeswoman for the National Christmas Tree Association said.
Consumers can expect to pay anywhere from 5 percent to 20 percent more for trees this year, however, according to a study by the Real Christmas Tree Board. The increases are even higher for big examples of premium varieties.
“There has been inflation across the board in line with the market,” said Tyler Pelfrey, manager of brand communication for The Home Depot.
Prices have risen because of lingering supply chain snags, droughts in parts of the country and increased costs of fertilizers, fuel, chemicals and other supplies needed to grow trees, according to the American Christmas Tree Association.
“We have definitely seen an increase in the price of our trees,” said Isabella Campbell, assistant manager of Tom's Thumb by Cornelius Nursery in Galveston.
“I think the price increase is because of the economy and freight costs, which has taken a toll on everybody. We do have a good supply though.”
This year, a 4- to 5-foot Frasier fir costs $89.99 at Tom's Thumb by Cornelius Nursery, up from $79.99 last year, the nursery said.
The price of bigger trees has seen bigger growth. Last year, an 8- to 9-foot Frasier went for about $200; this year, they're selling for almost $270, a 35 percent increase.
HACKING TREE PRICES
Canny buyers can save money by choosing shorter trees and those that are less than perfect, Marsha Gray, executive director of the Real Christmas Tree Board told the New York Times. Another way to cut the cost is to choose a less expensive tree variety.
Trees typically are priced by their height, with 4- to 5-foot trees being the cheapest, and 9- to 10-foot and taller trees costing the most.
Many families prefer to visit Christmas tree farms to find a fresh grown, local tree, or even cut their own. Galveston County doesn't have its own Christmas tree farm, but those willing to drive can cut their own tree at Holiday Acres, 8919 Mustang Bayou Road in Manvel, or Bevers Christmas Tree Farm, 4382 FM 1009 in Nome, near Beaumont.
The cheapest, but also unrealistic option for coastal Texans, is to grab a permit for $5 to $20 from the U.S. Forest Service and cut their own tree. The closest areas to do that is near near El Paso on the Texas-New Mexico border, however.
Families also can buy an artificial tree that could be used for years to come. Many of those come already adorned with lights, but without the scent of a live tree and they can cost as much or more than a live tree.
VARIETIES
When most people think of a Christmas tree, it's the Douglas fir. It's the most popular Christmas tree and is full, fragrant and has needles that radiate in all directions, according to Moon Valley Nurseries. It is also the most expensive.
The Frasier fir is described as pyramid-shaped and having upright pointing needles, which make them good for holding heavy ornaments, according to Moon Valley.
The Noble fir is considered ideal for its symmetrical shape, stiff branches and longevity, which is why it’s used to make wreaths, door swags, garlands, and other tree products, according to Moon Valley, which offers the three varieties.
“We source our trees regionally to ensure they grow best in each habitat and thrive after purchase,” Pelfrey said. “Our Noble firs come from Oregon, our Frasier firs come from the Carolinas and our Balsam firs come from Canada.”
The Frasier and Noble fir also are offered at Tom's Thumb by Cornelius Nursery.
“Our Frasier firs are sourced from North Carolina and our Noble firs are sourced from Washington,” Campbell said. “The Noble fir is more aesthetic and has thicker branches.”
Fred Raley, Texas A&M Forest Service Tree Improvement Coordinator and director of the Western Gulf Tree Improvement Program, said the most popular Christmas tree species in Texas is Virginia pine because it grows well throughout the state.
But other species have been gaining attention.
“Afghan pines grow well in Central Texas, and that’s the area from where most of the increased consumer interest has come,” he said.
The Tree Improvement Program is working to find additional species that grow well across the state to provide consumers more options when selecting live Christmas trees, Raley said.
“For many families, there is nothing like choosing your own tree and having the smell and feel of a live Christmas tree,” Raley said. “It’s part of a Rockwellian view of a family Christmas that many people seem to be wanting to continue or recapture.”
Virginia pine is the major Christmas tree species for the acidic soils found in East Texas. A grower can produce a 6- to 8-foot Virginia pine Christmas tree three to five years, depending on soil and climatic conditions.
Afghan pine is the major Christmas tree species for the alkaline soils found in South Central and West Texas. Growth rate of this pine variety is very similar to Virginia pine. Planting stock for Afghan pine is available from several commercial sources. The South Texas Chapter of the Texas Christmas Tree Growers Association organizes a bulk order for seedlings each winter, according to the Forest Service.
WHY GO LIVE
A study by the Texas A&M Forest Service found that in 2020, the Christmas tree industry generated $800 million and supported nearly 7,000 jobs with a payroll of $260 million. The Texas Christmas Tree Growers Association also expects to sell 150,000 seedlings this year for future crops, an increase of 20,000 from last year. The association also has seen membership grow by 30 farms.
An average of more than 20 million Christmas trees are sold in the United States every year, roughly one tree for every five households. The real Christmas tree industry also employs around 100,000 people, Gray of the Christmas Tree Promotion Board said.
Artificial Christmas trees are almost entirely imported, with 85 percent made in China, the U.S. Department of Commerce found. They also are made of metals and plastics, which can be a source of hazardous lead, and aren't recyclable, according to the National Christmas Tree Association.
Real trees are entirely biodegradable and used to make mulch and composted soil, the Forest Service found.
“Home Depot partners with local municipalities to recycle our left over Christmas trees when they have local programs in place,” Pelfrey said.
Christmas trees also are important for the environment as they convert carbon dioxide into breathable oxygen, filter water, reduce runoff and the chance of flooding, and provide homes, food and protection for wildlife, according to the Forest Service.
