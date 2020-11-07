Almost 300 runners competed in the Daily News Press Run 2020 in Galveston on Saturday, Nov. 7, 2020. Now in its ninth year, the event helps fund Newspapers in Education. Runners competed in 5K and 10K races as well as a 1K kids race.
Daily News Press Run 2020
Stuart Villanueva
Photojournalist
Stuart joined The Daily News in 2014.
