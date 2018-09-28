HITCHCOCK
The owner of commercial property in luxury waterfront community Harborwalk is demanding its municipal utility district dredge the harbor or he’ll shut down the marina and other public amenities.
Paul Leviner’s warning is just the latest challenge for district officials who also are considering a $1.5 million bond issue to make a payment on almost $20 million still owed to the project’s original developers.
And members of the district’s board say there might not be enough money to do both.
“As far as I see it, we are either doing the bond or the dredging,” Treasurer Michael Andries said. “I don’t see how we can afford both.”
Leviner, who earlier this year purchased the commercial property in Harbrowalk, asserts the district is responsible for maintaining the area around the harbor, including dredging, and that he’s losing thousands of dollars because boats can’t get in and out of the marina.
“I’d like to work it out,” Leviner said. “If the MUD is willing to take on the liability, I’m happy to keep it open.”
A municipal utility district is a special district that functions as an independent, limited government. The purpose of a MUD is to provide a developer an alternative way to finance infrastructure, such as water, sewer, drainage and roads. A MUD might issue bonds to reimburse a developer for authorized improvements, and the MUD uses property tax revenues and user fees received from water and sewer services to repay the debt. As the MUD pays off its debt, more of its tax revenue can be directed to other services.
The Flamingo Isles Municipal Utility District, which includes Harborwalk, governs the maintenance of the development’s bulkheads and dredging of the canals and channels to the Intracoastal Waterway, according to the district’s website.
But addressing dredging issues could cost significant amounts of money.
Bill Hayes, a representative of Legend Communities in Austin — one of several developers of Harborwalk — offered the district matching funds up to $200,000 to dredge the canals and channels.
But that would require the district to put forward the same amount of money and deepening the channels might cost more than that, board members said.
“When I bought the property, they said it would cost between $500,000 and $600,000 to fix it all up,” Leviner said. “And I’ve received 20 demand letters about boating conditions at the marina.”
Leviner’s acquisition included the restaurant building formerly occupied by Floyd’s on the Water, all marina slips and expansion rights, The Ship Store and Welcome Center, officials said.
Homes in the development weren’t included in the acquisition, Leviner said.
Harborwalk LP originally developed the 625-acre community of waterfront homes, but there has since been trouble.
In January 2010, Harborwalk LP filed a lawsuit against Compass Bank, which later was bought by BBVA, after the bank sent a notice of default on an amended $30 million note and refused to allow the company to draw anymore money to cover project costs.
Harborwalk LP officials at the time said they had not defaulted on any provision of the loan agreement and had made timely payments. But Compass Bank blamed declining value of property used as collateral for its decision to call the note.
In 2012, Legend Communities, a developer of single- and multifamily residential and associated commercial projects, bought Harborwalk from BBVA Compass bank.
Legend Communities in September 2017 warded off a foreclosure sale of many parcels and properties in Harborwalk.
