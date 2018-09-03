GALVESTON
Less than a year after Galveston completed a series of long-awaited improvements along Seawall Boulevard, the city is setting up the next phase of work on the island’s most prominent roadway.
The city last week applied for $2.2 million in grants from the Houston-Galveston Area Council, proposing a third phase of seawall improvements.
The money would pay for paving Seawall Boulevard between Ferry Road and Boddecker Road, on the east end of the seawall.
The city would pay about $600,000 for the work from its infrastructure and debt service funds, spokeswoman Marissa Barnett said.
Galveston has spent million of dollars over the past 10 years to make improvements along Seawall Boulevard, the city’s most traveled and most scenic roadway that runs parallel to the Gulf of Mexico.
The improvements started with the construction of a new pavilion at the Fort Crockett Park near 45th Street.
Crews in 2011 completed the project, which was paid for in part by a $1 million donation from Frito-Lay, the snack food manufacturer.
The city paved a large section of Seawall Boulevard, from 39th Street to Ferry Road, in 2016. That project happened after years of attempted negotiations by the city with Galveston County. The city at the time claimed that paving Seawall Boulevard was the responsibility of the county, but ultimately ended up paying for the projects on its own.
Also in 2016, the city broke ground on a series of pedestrian improvements on Seawall Boulevard, including the construction of new bathrooms and bus stops. Those improvements were completed earlier this year.
The city plans to make more improvements to Seawall Boulevard as money becomes available, Barnett said.
“The city of Galveston is constantly searching for available state and federal grants to help fund large road and infrastructure projects, particularly in our busiest areas,” she said.
Any start to paving is still a long way off, officials said. The city doesn’t expect to know whether it has received a grant until the spring 2019. If it receives funding, it could take up to a year to complete the paving project.
The next paving project won’t include plantings or other landscaping, Barnett said. While some people have requested trees to be planted along the eastern parts of Seawall Boulevard, it can’t be done. The sides of the road are too steep to accommodate plants, she said.
(1) comment
I wonder if the project will include paving the levee.
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.